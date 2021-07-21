The Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 799.85 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734212/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the intrauterine contraceptive devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations, and the effectiveness of IUDs. In addition, the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The intrauterine contraceptive devices market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The intrauterine contraceptive devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Gynecology clinics

• Others



By Type

• Hormonal intrauterine device

• Copper intrauterine device



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine contraceptive devices market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and awareness programs by governments and competitors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on intrauterine contraceptive devices market covers the following areas:

• Intrauterine contraceptive devices market sizing

• Intrauterine contraceptive devices market forecast

• Intrauterine contraceptive devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intrauterine contraceptive devices market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, EUROGINE SL, Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, and The Cooper Companies Inc. Also, the intrauterine contraceptive devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

