The Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market is expected to grow by $ 284.65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731051/?utm_source=GNW

65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, the need to improve warehouse operational efficiency, and digital transformation. In addition, the growing e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In-built vehicle software

• Integrated software



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide and increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market covers the following areas:

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market sizing

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market forecast

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market vendors that include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Oceaneering International Inc., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731051/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________