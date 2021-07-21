HealthPartners Canada appoints new Executive Director for Quebec

English French

OTTAWA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthpartners Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Couture as Executive Director of HealthPartners Quebec.

Pierre brings over 30 years of management experience in the social, cultural and communications fields as well as strong business development and relationship building skills to HealthPartners.

Most recently, he was Vice-President at Phil, a philanthropy consulting agency, following a career at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and LOVE - Vivre sans violence Québec.

"We are delighted Pierre has joined the HealthPartners team in Quebec to help us at an important time for our organization”, said Eileen Dooley, HealthPartners Canada CEO, “and look forward to him leading our growth in Quebec”.

About Healthpartners - Canada

Healthpartners connects employers and employees with 16 of Canada's most trusted health charities. Collectively, we help create healthy workers, healthy workplaces and healthy communities; provide programs and services to the 87% of Canadians who live with a chronic or serious illness; and find cures and treatments for these diseases through life-saving research.

