Coveo Is a Champion in the 2021 SoftwareReviews Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced today that it has been recognized as a champion in the 2021 Enterprise Search Category Emotional Footprint report from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group .



The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users - and placement is based on user sentiment. SoftwareReviews named Coveo a leader as it received a 8.7 CX score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Coveo also received an Emotional Footprint score of +92, with perfect scores around respect, reliability, and client friendly policies.

Other Emotional Footprint Metrics in which Coveo ranked highly include:

100% Enabling Productivity

100% Effective

92% Fair



The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.

“We are honored to be recognized as a champion in the 2021 Enterprise Search Category,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “Knowing that users find this much value in our relevance platform and in our customer service is humbling. It is rare to see such positive terminology used when talking about a software or technology company. We are grateful to partner with the best organizations from around the world to make best-in-class customer and employee experiences.”

About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Software Reports and Awards:

The Emotional Footprint captures the overall experience of working with a software vendor and their platform. Organizations increasingly rely on software vendors to be true partners to help improve their operations. The Emotional Footprint helps you understand how you can trust and rely on the vendor to support you through your relationship.

SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Emotional Footprint Champion Medals, provided their CX and Emotional Footprint scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.

We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

