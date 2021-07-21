Data Center Liquid Cooling Market revenue to cross USD 6.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution, Services), End-use (Enterprise, Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of data center liquid cooling will cross $6.5 billion by 2027. The growing focus on reducing power consumption in data centers is driving the adoption of liquid cooling solutions.

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling is projected to witness high growth over the forecast time period. Direct to chip cooling involves cooling of IT components submerged in a non-conductive liquid or coolant. The heat generated by the servers and networking components is eliminated by circulating liquid to hot components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials. The direct immersion cooling provides tremendous energy savings while increasing server density and shrinking data center size.

Increasing requirement of data centers in the healthcare sector will foster the data center liquid cooling market growth during the forecast timeframe. Healthcare professionals are adopting innovative technologies to enhance patients’ care and provide better services. For instance, in July 2021, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre’s (KFSH&RC) adopted AI and machine learning technologies, accelerating digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such innovative technologies are resulting in massive amounts of data generation that need to be processed and stored. Data centers employ energy-efficient cooling solutions and enable healthcare authorities to securely store critical information.

Asia Pacific data center liquid cooling market size is poised to showcase significant growth during the forecast period led by the expanding consumer electronics sector across the region. Smart devices are gaining immense popularity with leading companies launching their products across several developing countries. For instance, in June 2021, Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5 smart devices in India. The acceptance of such devices is significantly fueling the requirement for data centers for storing and processing consumers’ information. Data center owners are investing in liquid cooling systems to curb operational and capital expenses.

Some of the key players operating in the data center liquid cooling market include IBM Corporation, Allied Control Ltd. (Bitfury Group Limited), Midas Green Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STULZ GmbH, The 3M Company, Silverback Migration Solutions, Inc., Schneider Electric SE,.Iceotope Technologies Limited, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Ebullient, Inc., Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Vertiv Group Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek AS, Chilldyne Inc., CoolIT Systems Inc., and Submer Technologies.

Some major findings of the data center liquid cooling market report are:

The need to reduce power consumption in data centers is impelling the adoption of liquid cooling systems. Compared to air cooled systems, these solutions provide better energy efficiency, smaller carbon footprint, and quieter data center.

The usage of AI, IoT, 5G, and edge computing has resulted in installation of denser and compact IT equipment in data centers, supporting the advancements in cooling infrastructure. The usage of high-power GPUs to accelerate computational workloads is propelling the demand for cost-effective cooling solutions in data centers.

The BFSI sector is adopting digital services and biometric authentication tools to prevent theft and fraud. This has led to increased demand for data centers to store and process generated data. Banks are investing in colocation data center services as they provide cost effectiveness and flexibility. Colocation data center operators are implementing robust cooling systems for providing effective services to customers.

