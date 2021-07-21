Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $38,000,000 of Interim First Mortgage Leasehold Financing for the Portofino Hotel & Marina, Redondo Beach, California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged $38,000,000 of interim first mortgage leasehold financing for The Portofino Hotel & Marina, a 161-room full service hotel located in Redondo Beach, California. The new five-year floating rate LIBOR-based loan replaces a maturing loan and provides interest carry through stabilization.



The hotel features a full service restaurant and lounge, lobby bar and indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. Amenities also include an outdoor pool, a jacuzzi and a fitness and business center. The property includes a 181-slip marina and 19 apartments.

The hotel is located within Los Angeles’ South Bay, and the beach communities of Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo and Redondo Beach, some of the wealthiest communities in the greater Los Angeles area. The hotel is also within close proximity to major employment centers including the “Rosecrans Corridor” and “Silicon Beach”.

Elliot Eichner, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, commented, “We were successful in getting the lender comfortable with the ramp-up of the property to pre-COVID levels as well as the short term remaining on the ground lease.”

Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, added: “While leasehold financing can present underwriting challenges, we were able to attract multiple institutional lenders who had an interest in providing this financing.”

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including retail, office, hospitality, industrial, and multifamily properties.

Source: Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Media Contact: Bruce Beck

bruce@dbrpr.com

(805) 777-7971

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25e52eb1-85e3-4fe6-acf6-aeb23062477f



