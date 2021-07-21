Atos named Google Cloud ‘Global Social Impact Partner of the Year’ for 2020

English French

Paris, 21 July 2021 – Atos today announced that it has been named “2020 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year” by Google Cloud for its dedication to helping organizations quickly and sustainably overcome the challenges related to COVID-19.

This award also recognizes Atos’ ongoing commitment to decarbonization, embodied by its ambition to reach “net zero” by 2028 . In 2020, the group reduced its global carbon emissions by 15%, of which 10% was caused by structural improvement in addition to the effects of COVID-19.

A few initiatives that helped Atos earn this recognition:

Increasing telehealth adoption with Google Meet – COVID-19 had the most significant impact on healthcare workers and Atos helped them overcome some of these challenges with Google Cloud technology. While many medical practices have been moving towards adding telehealth capabilities, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed some to offer it much more quickly than anyone was expecting. Atos worked with healthcare organizations to launch regulation-compliant Google Meet video conferencing capabilities integrated with Epic software in a few short weeks.

– COVID-19 had the most significant impact on healthcare workers and Atos helped them overcome some of these challenges with Google Cloud technology. While many medical practices have been moving towards adding telehealth capabilities, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed some to offer it much more quickly than anyone was expecting. Atos worked with healthcare organizations to launch regulation-compliant Google Meet video conferencing capabilities integrated with Epic software in a few short weeks. Using Data to combat the opioid crisis – while COVID-19 was the primary focus of 2020, other public health crises did not slow down. Worldwide, about 500,000 deaths are attributable to drug use and more than 70% of these deaths are related to opioids 1 . Few people realize that behind this epidemic, one of the biggest hurdles is a data problem that hinders the work of those trying to bring life-saving resources to areas and individuals most affected by substance abuse. Atos is building a digital platform for overdose reporting and tracking hosted in Google Cloud. An administrative dashboard with real-time data visualizations will help identify, among other things, geographic hotspots. This will help channel life-saving medications to the places they are needed most.

– while COVID-19 was the primary focus of 2020, other public health crises did not slow down. Worldwide, about 500,000 deaths are attributable to drug use and more than 70% of these deaths are related to opioids . Few people realize that behind this epidemic, one of the biggest hurdles is a data problem that hinders the work of those trying to bring life-saving resources to areas and individuals most affected by substance abuse. Atos is building a digital platform for overdose reporting and tracking hosted in Google Cloud. An administrative dashboard with real-time data visualizations will help identify, among other things, geographic hotspots. This will help channel life-saving medications to the places they are needed most. Boosting economic recovery with virtual career centers - to support the economic reopening, regional and national administrations are reimagining how they can help the public reenter the workforce. To aid in these efforts, Atos launched a Virtual Career Center solution, powered by Google Cloud, to help public organizations leverage innovative technologies and get their communities back to work. Atos’ team built and delivered the first and most innovative workforce development program of its kind in the U.S.

“We’re proud to recognize Atos as our Global Social Impact Partner of the Year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Atos has demonstrated its commitment to critical health organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including helping migrate one of the largest non-profit health systems in the U.S., Ascension Health, to Google Workspace and ensuring a smooth transition to remote work.”

“We are particularly proud to have been named the 2020 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year by Google Cloud. From enabling telehealth with Google Meet, to helping states launch a virtual career center, to our decarbonization initiatives, Atos has been focused on making a positive and lasting impact on our world during this unprecedented year. This commitment is rooted in our company’s purpose and applies to our entire portfolio. It allowed us to successfully leverage our expertise and Google Cloud technology to help organizations in all industries keep their workforces safe, engaged and motivated during this difficult year,” stated Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Atos.

This award further strengthens Atos’ relationship with Google Cloud and complements Atos’ position as a Google Cloud Premier Partner with 11 Google Cloud Partner Specializations.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net



Press contact:

Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99







1 Source: World Health Organization https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/opioid-overdose







Attachment