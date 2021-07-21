The Global Aquaculture Cages Market is expected to grow by $ 63.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Cages Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729091/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aquaculture cages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products and reducing fish stock due to unsustainable fishing practices. In addition, rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aquaculture cages market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The aquaculture cages market is segmented as below:

By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Product

• Floating aquaculture cages

• Fixed aquaculture cages



This study identifies the growing end-user inclination towards certified aquaculture cages as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture cages market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Aquaculture cages market sizing

• Aquaculture cages market forecast

• Aquaculture cages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture cages market vendors that include AKVA group, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, Gael Force Group Limited, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Hunan Xinhai Nets Industry Co. Ltd., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Scale Aquaculture AS, and Selstad AS. Also, the aquaculture cages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

