The Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 14.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period

Our report on the artificial intelligence-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investment in R&D, cloud-based solutions, and increasing adoption of AI in predictive analysis. In addition, the increasing investment in R&D is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail and healthcare

• BFSI

• Telecommunication

• Government and defense

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing integration of AIaaS with blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and increasing investments in AIaaS by retail end-users will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence-as-a-service market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the artificial intelligence-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

