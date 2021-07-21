The global mobile & wireless backhaul market growth is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MOBILE & WIRELESS BACKHAUL MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04621990/?utm_source=GNW

The mobile backhaul networks use varied technologies, including millimeter-wave, microwave, copper, and fiber solutions.

The growing access to smartphones with applications and facilities in one device drives the market growth.The rising adoption of smartphones is due to the low costs and multiple functions.



Also, the internet contributes considerably to the growing usage of smartphones.Further, wireless technology advancements like high bandwidth, high-resolution videos, and high-speed communication increase market demand, given their capability to enable 4G/5G networks.



Also, technological advancements in digital networks connect several sensors and devices together, which facilitate advances in several smart technologies like medical devices, smartphones, and cars.Such factors increase the demand for 5G networks, which further impacts the global mobile and wireless backhaul technology market growth.



Moreover, the rising number of wireless devices using mobile networks is one of the primary contributors to the mobile traffic surge. However, the high development costs and spectrum crisis hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global mobile & wireless backhaul market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to 5G deployment and increasing demand for mobile internet.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increasing competitive rivalry in the market is due to the growing adoption of backhaul solutions worldwide. Cisco Systems Inc, NEC Corporation, BridgeWave Communications Inc, Ceragon Networks Ltd, Broadcom Inc, etc., are among the prominent companies in the market.



