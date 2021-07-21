New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04671067/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Flexible electronics is a technology that enables the building of electronic circuits on flexible substrates, making them stretchable and bendable. As a result, it allows for new product paradigms that are otherwise impossible with conventional glass substrates and semiconductors.

Display technology is evolving at rapid levels.The human-machine interface (HMI) is always prioritized with regard to engineering and design, with the rising demand for digital visuals spikes.



The emergence of flexible and smart displays brings enormous opportunities for OEMs, technology developers, and display panel manufacturers.Also, the increasing applications of smart displays result in continuous innovation in materials and technologies.



High-performance materials like adhesives, inks, polymer films, etc., are the new key components that play an important part in transforming touchscreens and in-vehicle panels.

Moreover, one of the latest innovations is haptic touch screens that offer tactile feedback to the users as they scroll over click buttons or items.Such factors drive market growth.



However, the weak encapsulation technique and complex assembly process hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global flexible electronics market growth evaluation includes the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR by 2028, owing to the presence of conducive markets like Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The continuous innovations drive the intense competitive rivalry in the market. Some important players in the market include Blue Spark Technologies, E Ink Holdings Inc, Cymbet Corporation, First Solar, AU Optronics Corp, etc.



