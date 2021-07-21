NHS Surgeon First in Europe to Implant TELA Bio's OviTex® LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix

MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today the first use of its OviTex LPR Reinforced Tissue Matrix in Europe.



Mr. Paul Wilson, Consultant General Surgeon at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, successfully performed Europe's first minimally invasive hernia repair with OviTex LPR. This critical milestone marks the first phase of a comprehensive commercial launch of OviTex LPR across Europe, which is expected to commence in Q4 of 2021.

"For years, I've had to adapt my surgical approach to compensate for the intraoperative limitations of first-gen biologic implants," said Mr. Wilson. "OviTex LPR provides superior handling with little memory, making it very easy to place in the peritoneal cavity, allowing me to offer the benefits of a minimally invasive hernia repair to more patients."

Purposefully designed to help facilitate the transition of complex open hernia procedures to laparoscopic or robotic approaches, OviTex LPR provides surgeons with a trocar-compatible reinforced biologic available in a variety of sizes.

"With the addition of LPR to the OviTex portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to address the increasing demand across the EU for both minimally invasive surgeries and more natural hernia repair solutions," said Anne-Marie Burrell, Director Clinical and Market Development at TELA Bio. "I would like to personally thank Mr. Paul Wilson for trusting TELA Bio's OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix to care for your patients."

To request more information on the availability of OviTex LPR contact Anne-Marie Burrell via email at aburrell@telabio.com. Visit v.telabio.com/gonatural to learn about the clinical advantages of a More Natural Hernia Repair™ with OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix..

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The Company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced BioScaffold Instructions for Use.



The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. A surgeon must use his or her own clinical judgment when deciding which products are appropriate for treatment of a particular patient. Always refer to the package insert, product label, and/or instructions for use before using any TELA Bio product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others, the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact on our ability to market our products, demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain, our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand, our ability to compete successfully, that data from earlier studies related to our products and interim data from ongoing studies may not be replicated in later studies or indicative of future data, our ability to enhance our product offerings, development and manufacturing problems, capacity constraints or delays in production of our products, maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products, product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

