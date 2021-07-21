MineralTree Adds ERP/Fintech Veteran Jim Bork as Chief Sales Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, today announced the addition of Jim Bork as Chief Sales Officer. In his role, Bork will have responsibility for all sales efforts at the company, including mid-market, enterprise, and partner channels. He will report to MineralTree President Vijay Ramnathan.



Bork’s 20-plus years in sales leadership include experience in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), ERP, and FinTech. Most recently, he was Vice President of Sales at Stord, a provider of SaaS-based supply chain management software solutions. Prior to that, he led highly successful sales organizations at Trax Technologies, HighRadius, Oracle/NetSuite, Lawson, and Epicor. His experience includes selling to the CFO at many organizations including at NetSuite, a MineralTree partner.

“Jim brings world-class experience in direct, channel, and vertical sales and go-to-market strategies,” said Ramnathan. “His knowledge of the ERP ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth, increase our market share, and expand the value we deliver for our customers and partners.”

As businesses look to digitize and automate more back-office functions, Accounts Payable has emerged as an opportunity for big operational efficiencies. MineralTree’s AP automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations deliver significant time and cost savings by automating the complete invoice-to-pay process. The recent addition of real-time analytics further enhances finance teams’ visibility and control over their AP processes, spend, and supplier relationships by providing actionable insights. And the ability to seamlessly integrate MineralTree with customers' financial systems eliminates the challenges with other AP automation systems and assures fast time to value.

“Adoption in the AP automation space is still in its infancy, but now CFOs are shifting their focus to take advantage of the huge efficiencies and cost savings it offers,” said Bork. “MineralTree’s solutions for mid-market and enterprises enable companies of all sizes to realize the value of AP automation, without the obstacles of the past. These solutions provide seamless ERP integrations, user-friendly end-to-end workflows, and best-in-class payment services that allow customers to reap the full benefits of electronic payments. The company is really well positioned to capitalize on the huge market opportunity, and I am really excited to help lead the company through its next stage of growth.”

Resources:

MineralTree Leadership Team