Osisko Development Announces Receipt of Underground Bulk Sample Permit and Intersects High Grade Gold at Cariboo

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce the receipt of the Notice of Work permit to commence development to collect an underground bulk sample at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo” or “Project”) in central British Columbia and conduct underground diamond drilling.



Also, the Company is reporting additional drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign. A total of ten diamond drill rigs are currently on the Project.

Highlights

A 10,000 tonnes bulk sample will be collected on the Cow Mountain deposit (Figure 1).

bulk sample will be collected on the Cow Mountain deposit (Figure 1). A total of 2,200 meters of development is planned (Figure 2).

of development is planned (Figure 2). The project is intentionally designed to utilize existing surface disturbance to reduce environmental impact and portal construction is to begin immediately.

Underground drill bays on Cow and Lowhee Deposits are part of the development plan to increase exploration and infill drilling.

Development will be executed by the Sandvik Roadheader Mt-720 previously tested and commissioned at the Bonanza Ledge operation where promising performance was achieved.

The ore extracted in the bulk sample will be processed in a newly purchased Ore Sorter from the company Steinert to further improve confidence of ore sorting technology.

A total of 100,000 meters have been drilled thus far in 2021.

meters have been drilled thus far in 2021. Recent assay results include holes IM-21-037 to IM-21-068 .

. Drilling highlights include 11.76 g/t Au over 7.4 meters in hole IM-21-037 that intersected a vein corridor on Shaft Zone, open along strike to the south.

in hole IM-21-037 that intersected a vein corridor on Shaft Zone, open along strike to the south. Exploration hole IM-21-048 on Mosquito Creek tested for vein corridors at depth and intersected mineralized veins with assays including 21.2 g/t Au over 0.50 meters and 25.3 g/t over 0.80 meters at vertical depth of 325 meters.

and meters at vertical depth of 325 meters. Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.



Assay Highlights (Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6)

11.76 g/t Au over 7.40 meters in hole IM-21-037 including

over 7.40 meters in hole IM-21-037 including 63.90 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

over 1.00 meter 47.40 g/t Au over 1.15 meters in hole IM-21-043

over 1.15 meters in hole IM-21-043 6.96 g/t Au over 7.35 meters in hole IM-21-051

over 7.35 meters in hole IM-21-051 21.59 g/t Au over 2.50 meters in hole IM-21-052 including

over 2.50 meters in hole IM-21-052 including 73.20 g/t Au over 0.65 meters

over 0.65 meters 87.30 g/t Au over 0.70 meters in hole IM-21-053

over 0.70 meters in hole IM-21-053 4.66 g/t Au over 7.40 meters in hole IM-21-060

over 7.40 meters in hole IM-21-060 8.90 g/t Au over 5.60 meters in hole IM-21-062 including

over 5.60 meters in hole IM-21-062 including 82.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meters

over 0.50 meters 13.27 g/t Au over 2.85 meters in hole IM-21-064

over 2.85 meters in hole IM-21-064 6.73 g/t Au over 5.50 meters in hole IM-21-067

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, “The commencement of underground development to collect a bulk sample and conduct underground drilling demonstrates the continued advancement of the Cariboo Gold Project. We are now 50% completed on our proposed 200,000 meter infill and expansion diamond drill program for 2021. The infill results within the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate continue to intersect vein corridors and new veins are being discovered at depth.”

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas overview map

Figure 2: Underground development plan and bulk sample location

Figure 3: Mosquito Creek select drilling highlights.

Figure 4: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights.

Figure 5: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights.

Figure 6: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including with respect to the projected underground development and the results from the processing of the bulk sample with the Ore Sorter, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU G/T TARGET IM-21-037 41.05 42.05 1.00 6.64 Shaft Including 41.55 42.05 0.50 11.20 47.00 48.00 1.00 7.26 72.00 76.30 4.30 4.11 Including 74.35 75.00 0.65 16.40 272.10 279.50 7.40 11.76 Including 277.65 278.50 0.85 22.30 and 278.50 279.50 1.00 63.90 312.20 316.30 4.10 3.85 Including 312.20 312.90 0.70 19.95 322.20 325.25 3.05 5.52 IM-21-038 33.00 34.00 1.00 3.71 Shaft IM-21-039 No Significant Assays Mosquito IM-21-040 85.25 85.75 0.50 5.68 Mosquito 135.20 135.70 0.50 20.00 172.75 176.15 3.40 8.50 Including 174.70 175.65 0.95 15.75 208.60 209.50 0.90 7.53 258.10 258.70 0.60 17.35 289.30 289.80 0.50 19.75 342.50 346.50 4.00 4.60 Including 342.50 343.00 0.50 25.60 and 343.60 344.10 0.50 8.25 351.00 351.50 0.50 14.75 410.90 411.70 0.80 6.60 439.50 440.00 0.50 6.58 IM-21-041 112.90 113.60 0.70 6.71 Shaft 160.50 161.15 0.65 5.23 274.25 274.75 0.50 4.33 300.00 300.70 0.70 3.10 303.00 304.10 1.10 5.24 IM-21-042 302.00 305.05 3.05 2.87 Shaft Including 304.40 305.05 0.65 6.99 318.00 318.65 0.65 20.80 322.35 323.50 1.15 3.67 325.90 329.50 3.60 4.08 Including 326.50 327.00 0.50 8.43 and 329.00 329.50 0.50 6.59 388.60 389.25 0.65 4.40 IM-21-043 100.50 101.65 1.15 47.40 Shaft 110.00 111.50 1.50 12.20 Including 110.00 110.90 0.90 19.50 IM-21-044 No Significant Assays IM-21-045 91.75 92.30 0.55 3.40 Shaft 95.00 97.00 2.00 7.67 Including 95.00 96.00 1.00 14.25 339.50 343.80 4.30 4.11 Including 339.50 340.00 0.50 20.20 and 343.30 343.80 0.50 12.25 IM-21-046 62.00 62.50 0.50 5.51 Shaft 80.55 81.20 0.65 17.30 IM-21-047 27.15 27.65 0.50 3.63 Shaft 88.70 91.10 2.40 5.63 Including 90.00 91.10 1.10 10.20 IM-21-048 121.20 122.80 1.60 5.70 Mosquito 185.20 187.40 2.20 6.36 Including 185.20 186.30 1.10 11.25 224.25 226.70 2.45 4.93 275.30 275.80 0.50 10.95 418.75 419.25 0.50 21.20 422.60 423.40 0.80 3.53 427.35 427.85 0.50 11.20 432.00 432.50 0.50 3.50 434.65 435.35 0.70 11.00 437.70 438.50 0.80 25.30 488.00 488.50 0.50 3.13 536.50 537.10 0.60 4.55 IM-21-049 28.25 28.75 0.50 3.97 Shaft 32.00 32.50 0.50 5.84 IM-21-050 No Significant Assays IM-21-051 149.90 151.00 1.10 10.20 Shaft 168.15 175.50 7.35 6.96 Including 168.15 168.85 0.70 36.00 and 173.15 174.65 1.50 15.55 227.20 227.70 0.50 10.75 IM-21-052 249.00 251.50 2.50 21.59 Shaft Including 249.70 250.30 0.60 9.45 and 250.30 250.95 0.65 73.20 328.15 328.65 0.50 12.75 363.45 364.95 1.50 4.67 Including 363.45 363.95 0.50 10.05 IM-21-053 29.55 31.30 1.75 4.51 Shaft Including 30.80 31.30 0.50 12.90 54.30 55.00 0.70 87.30 194.15 194.70 0.55 9.01 200.00 200.65 0.65 10.90 228.50 232.50 4.00 5.00 Including 231.50 232.00 0.50 11.30 and 232.00 232.50 0.50 12.35 IM-21-054 40.70 42.00 1.30 5.15 Shaft 122.40 123.40 1.00 11.50 176.00 176.50 0.50 8.54 IM-21-055 72.50 74.00 1.50 4.45 Shaft IM-21-056 159.60 160.20 0.60 4.26 Shaft IM-21-057 39.00 40.00 1.00 4.46 Shaft 109.00 109.70 0.70 5.46 IM-21-058 195.15 196.30 1.15 5.35 Shaft 260.50 262.50 2.00 13.92 Including 261.95 262.50 0.55 43.50 IM-21-059 24.00 25.00 1.00 7.82 Shaft 157.35 157.85 0.50 11.00 IM-21-060 29.00 30.50 1.50 4.09 Shaft 92.10 99.50 7.40 4.66 Including 92.10 93.20 1.10 7.57 and 95.40 96.00 0.60 15.75 and 96.00 96.50 0.50 8.12 and 99.00 99.50 0.50 9.01 105.20 106.30 1.10 22.00 182.00 183.50 1.50 6.79 Including 183.00 183.50 0.50 14.40 IM-21-061 147.50 148.10 0.60 6.66 Mosquito IM-21-062 181.40 182.70 1.30 11.20 Shaft 311.80 317.40 5.60 8.90 Including 311.80 312.30 0.50 82.00 IM-21-063 20.50 22.10 1.60 15.72 Shaft Including 21.60 22.10 0.50 46.90 28.00 28.65 0.65 7.55 318.00 318.65 0.65 6.49 330.95 331.95 1.00 6.35 IM-21-064 108.70 109.20 0.50 11.40 Shaft 163.80 166.65 2.85 13.27 Including 163.80 165.15 1.35 15.45 and 166.15 166.65 0.50 33.90 IM-21-065 Hole Abandoned Mosquito IM-21-066 183.90 188.10 4.20 5.59 Shaft Including 183.90 184.40 0.50 7.05 and 186.90 187.50 0.60 24.90 227.75 228.25 0.50 12.45 249.80 250.30 0.50 57.40 IM-21-067 120.00 125.50 5.50 6.73 Shaft Including 120.00 120.60 0.60 21.80 and 123.75 125.00 1.25 15.10 197.50 198.00 0.50 7.06 IM-21-068 70.15 71.20 1.05 6.43 Mosquito 99.00 102.50 3.50 6.49 Including 99.00 99.50 0.50 10.05 and 102.00 102.50 0.50 11.15 262.50 263.60 1.10 12.27

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) IM-21-037 594913 5884185 1293 -64 145 348 IM-21-038 594383 5884721 1392 -60 119 264 IM-21-039 593690 5885199 1396 -46 118 324 IM-21-040 593945 5884991 1380 -44 322 516 IM-21-041 594291 5884713 1407 -47 127 315 IM-21-042 594986 5884348 1303 -49 148 504 IM-21-043 594383 5884722 1391 -60 118 173 IM-21-044 593689 5885197 1395 -49 121 309 IM-21-045 594382 5884721 1394 -65 142 357 IM-21-046 594291 5884713 1407 -56 121 369 IM-21-047 594456 5884340 1438 -51 316 154 IM-21-048 593945 5884993 1379 -48 321 567 IM-21-049 594455 5884340 1437 -57 321 213 IM-21-050 594384 5884722 1392 -55 111 225 IM-21-051 594455 5884339 1434 -46 326 243 IM-21-052 594986 5884349 1301 -45 135 504 IM-21-053 594290 5884715 1408 -54 110 357 IM-21-054 594455 5884338 1436 -67 328 180 IM-21-055 594384 5884721 1392 -52 133 216 IM-21-056 594455 5884340 1435 -56 305 192 IM-21-057 594455 5884338 1436 -68 305 192 IM-21-058 594384 5884722 1396 -56 137 287 IM-21-059 594249 5884689 1415 -46 134 219 IM-21-060 594473 5884351 1430 -70 325 234 IM-21-061 593943 5884990 1379 -53 294 198 IM-21-062 594985 5884348 1302 -45 153 324 IM-21-063 594249 5884690 1415 -52 133 468 IM-21-064 594473 5884351 1430 -56 325 171 IM-21-065 593909 5885012 1369 -48 282 93 IM-21-066 594384 5884722 1394 -60 143 261 IM-21-067 594474 5884351 1430 -60 330 201 IM-21-068 593910 5885015 1369 -45 303 339



