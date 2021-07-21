New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MULTIPLEX ASSAY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830538/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

A multiplex assay is a procedure in which several analytes, including proteins, cytokines, biomolecules, growth factors, chemokines, and others are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. The assay is utilized to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and gather added information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time compared to traditional methods like ELISA.

Multiplex assays hold tremendous potential in the research and development of drugs for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.For instance, bead-based Luminex xMAP multiplex assay offers a platform for cancer biomarker assays compatible with plasma, cultured cells, serum, as well as other biological samples.



The American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) designed the multiplex immunoassay that assisted in the examination of acquired resistance to receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitors. Moreover, RTK is utilized as a target for drug development to treat cancer.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global multiplex assay market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.North America is set to harbor the highest market share by the end of the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to key drivers such as the increasing research and development activities of new drugs as well as treatment options, the rise in government funds for detecting new biomarkers, and the growing incidence of chronic conditions like stroke and cancer.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry within the global multiplex assay market is anticipated to remain high over the projected years.Companies in the market adopt several strategies, including new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations in order to compete and retain their market share.



The trend continues to remain the same due to the entrance of new firms as well as the rising adoption of multiplex assay technology, anticipated to generate new opportunities in the global market.

Some of the leading firms operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Agilent Technologies Inc, Qiagen NV, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABCAM

2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

3. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

5. BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

7. ILLUMINA INC

8. LUMINEX CORPORATION

9. MERCK MILLIPORE

10. OLINK PROTEOMICS AB

11. QIAGEN NV

12. RANDOX LABORATORIES LTD

13. SEEGENE INC

14. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830538/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________