The global sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The pause can last 10 seconds or longer.



It can also occur up to 30 times in an hour.Loud snoring, restless sleep, and daytime sleepiness are the symptoms of sleep apnea.



Since the 1990s, the prevalence of sleep apnea has been increasing significantly.Though the diagnosis rate is very low.



For instance, as per the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) study of December 2017, around 3%-50% of adults had sleep apnea. Out of which, only 3% had the disease clinically diagnosed. Undiagnosed sleep apnea can lead to chronic conditions like depression, cognitive impairment, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. Also, sleep apnea can aggravate the risk of motor accidents and mortality rates.

Furthermore, several regional associations like the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnea, Canadian Sleep Society, and America Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA) spread awareness about sleep apnea.Further, organizations are encouraging research in sleep medicines and conducting seminars for bringing the patient and physicians on the same platform.



Moreover, the increasing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea has raised the adoption of sleep apnea devices like Actigraphy devices, sleep testing devices, portable treatment devices, etc. Such factors drive market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market growth evaluation includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.Government initiatives and technological advancements contribute to the market prospects of North America.



It is the dominating region in the global market with the highest revenue.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The moderately intense rivalry in the market includes new entrants and local players putting pressure on the existing players. Some of the prominent companies in the market include BMC Medical Co Ltd, Invacare Corporation, Itamar Medical Ltd, GE Healthcare, Braebon Medical Corporation, etc.



