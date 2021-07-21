Crossover Health Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Product Officer

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health, a team-based medical group and Primary Health delivery organization, announced today that Joel Haugen has joined the leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. As Crossover Health continues its expansion across the employer and health plan markets as well as other channels, Haugen will be responsible for the strategic product roadmap and for scaling the solutions portfolio from design and tech enablement to delivery and optimization.



“Crossover’s technology-enabled solutions thoughtfully span benefit design to member engagement, care delivery, payment, and outcomes. Joel has a deep understanding of providers’ needs and instinctively knows how to bridge the gap between tech and care delivery,” explained Scott Shreeve, MD, co-founder and chief executive officer, Crossover Health. “As Crossover continues to scale to meet evolving market opportunities, Joel will help elevate our existing capabilities, expand our solutions offering, and drive key investments that unlock new capabilities to support our members when, where, and how they need us.”

Haugen has spent his career focused on successful client implementation and product strategy, most recently serving as head of product for the provider market at OptumInsight, a role that capped his 15-plus-year career with the information technology and services organization of UnitedHealth Group. There he led the development of, and go-to-market approach for, provider market products and services, with revenues in excess of $2 billion. Prior to Optum he was a senior consultant with Accenture, focusing on supply chain management solutions and large scale global implementations. He brings significant experience in aligning client needs with the right solutions, along with a strong technical foundation and a deep data analytics acumen inclusive of clinical performance and population health metrics.

“When you leapfrog traditional solutions and introduce an innovative vision and care model to market as Crossover Health has done, you need the right product strategy to drive engagement and outcomes for employee members and client partners,” said Haugen. “As Crossover writes the next chapter of care delivery, I look forward to leading the product and outcomes teams as we expand large scale partnerships with both leading employers and health plans, and evaluate and plan additional channel expansion.”

Haugen’s scope will reach beyond a traditional technology product and be inclusive of Crossover’s comprehensive, full stack care delivery service that spans engagement, care delivery, payment and outcomes. He will lead strategic planning and have oversight of the organization’s proprietary member engagement platform, service line expansion, new value-based partnerships, and best-in-class health outcomes research.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a team-based, national medical group and primary health delivery organization that uniquely combines a dedicated, multidisciplinary care team with the only omnichannel model using in-person, virtual, and asynchronous care to reinvent how individuals view and manage their health. With a focus on wellness, Crossover Health has built a proactive, relationship-based primary health model inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching, and care navigation. Our sophisticated approach to data analytics and social determinants of health combined with our ground-breaking, bundled, flat fee payment model builds accountability for results into our model and delivers unmistakable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, each individual. We’re building a community that embraces healthcare as a proactive choice. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social @crossoverhealth.

