IVANS Index Q2 2021 Results Released

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions ® today announced the results for Q2 2021 IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. The second quarter results of 2021 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business increased year over year, except Workers’ Compensation which remained negative. Compared to Q1, Q2 experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate change across Commercial Auto, BOP, General Liability and Umbrella compared to Q1. Commercial Property and Workers’ Compensation experienced decreases in average premium renewal rates.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q2 2021 highlights includes:

Commercial Auto : Q2 average premium renewal rate averaged 4.51%, an increase compared to Q1’s average premium renewal rate of 4.25%. The quarter began with its high of 4.65% and ended with its low of 4.28%.

: Q2 average premium renewal rate averaged 4.51%, an increase compared to Q1’s average premium renewal rate of 4.25%. The quarter began with its high of 4.65% and ended with its low of 4.28%. BOP: BOP premium renewal rate increased in Q2 with an average of 4.59% versus 4.53% in Q1. The quarter reached its lowest rate in May, averaging 4.48%, and ended with its high at 4.66%.

BOP premium renewal rate increased in Q2 with an average of 4.59% versus 4.53% in Q1. The quarter reached its lowest rate in May, averaging 4.48%, and ended with its high at 4.66%. General Liability: Second quarter premium renewal rate rose compared to Q1, averaging 3.95% versus 3.74%. Q2 premium renewal rate experienced its low in May at 3.79% and reached its high in June at 4.07%.

Second quarter premium renewal rate rose compared to Q1, averaging 3.95% versus 3.74%. Q2 premium renewal rate experienced its low in May at 3.79% and reached its high in June at 4.07%. Commercial Property: Average premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property decreased quarter over quarter at 5.54% versus 5.82% in Q1. The quarter premium renewal rate change reached its low of 5.43% in May and experienced its high at the end of the quarter at 5.68%.

Average premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property decreased quarter over quarter at 5.54% versus 5.82% in Q1. The quarter premium renewal rate change reached its low of 5.43% in May and experienced its high at the end of the quarter at 5.68%. Umbrella: Q2 premium renewal rate change averaged 4.40%, rising from 4.24% in Q1. Umbrella premium renewal rate change began the quarter with a low of 4.29% and ended with a quarter high of 4.60%.

Q2 premium renewal rate change averaged 4.40%, rising from 4.24% in Q1. Umbrella premium renewal rate change began the quarter with a low of 4.29% and ended with a quarter high of 4.60%. Workers’ Compensation: Workers’ Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.74%, down from Q1 at -1.38%. The quarter premium renewal rate change reached its high of -1.52% in May and ended the quarter at its low of -2.06%.

“This quarter’s results demonstrate a continued hardening of the market as the average premium renewal rates in most major commercial lines of business increased compared to Q1,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance. “As we continue to manage through the pandemic and changing regulatory environments, the premium renewal insights of the IVANS Index will provide a leading indicator of the strength of the insurance channel.”

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q2 IVANS Index report here.

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.