Cyrex Announces Innovative New Immunophenotyping Test Panel, The Lymphocyte MAP™

Cyrex Laboratories, a clinical laboratory specializing in functional immunology and autoimmunity, today announced The Lymphocyte MAP™, which is the result of over 10 years of research and development in lymphocyte immunology.



The Lymphocyte MAP measures the integrity of the immune system at the cellular level using 29 key biomarkers. It combines cutting-edge technology with proprietary methodology to provide invaluable information regarding an individual’s immunophenotype patterns or “immunotypes”, also known as “immune finger print”. The immunotyping of the test results is similar to a 3D view of the immune system, revealing important hidden patterns and trends.

“This industry-changing test offers a more accurate picture of T-lymphocyte status than anything else currently available on the market,” according to Aristo Vojdani, PhD, chief scientific advisor at Cyrex.

With the Lymphocyte MAP, health care practitioners receive much more detailed information than a complete blood count (CBC) panel, offering a broader understanding of a patient’s immune response beyond what is currently available.

“An individual’s CBC could be absolutely normal, but the patient could actually be suffering from immune dysregulation, which includes immune deficiencies, hidden inflammation, auto-immunities, hypersensitivities and allergies induced by environmental triggers,” added Dr. Chad Larson, a member of the clinical consulting team at Cyrex Laboratories.

“The Lymphocyte MAP classifies an individual’s immune response patterns into identifiable immunotypes for a better treatment regiment,” explained Dr. Mark Engelman, director of clinical consulting at Cyrex Laboratories.

Additionally, the Lymphocyte MAP can determine if a patient is at risk of immunological disorders and potentially detect early warning signs of disease progression.

As healthcare practitioners seek to better understand underlying immune mechanisms causing disease conditions, as well as the long-term effects of diseases, such as COVID-19, the need for accurate assessments of an individual’s immune health is more important than ever.

“As the recognized leader in the field of functional immunology, our pioneering research and range of innovative testing continues to provide health care practitioners with the most useful and cutting-edge tools for assessing immune status and help reduce immune burden,” said Jean Bellin, president of Cyrex Laboratories.

Cyrex Laboratories boasts an extensive collection of immune health screening panels, including their landmark antibody tests:

Arrays 2 and 20 , barrier tests, which measure intestinal permeability to large molecules that inflame the immune system and check the integrity of blood-brain barrier,

, barrier tests, which measure intestinal permeability to large molecules that inflame the immune system and check the integrity of blood-brain barrier, Array 3-X, a comprehensive wheat/gluten reactivity test which assesses autoimmune reactivity associated with wheat proteins and peptides,

Array 4, which identifies reactivity to foods known to cross-react to gliadin and reactivity to newly introduced foods on a gluten-free diet,

Array 10, which screens for compromised immune tolerance to both cooked and raw foods as a more accurate reflection of an individual’s diet,

Alzheimer’s LINX™ test , which detects Alzheimer’s-associated immune reactivity and identifies patients at greater risk for developing the disease or other neurological disorders.



