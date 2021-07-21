Micky Tripathi, National Coordinator for Health IT, To Deliver Keynote Address At National Conference of Health Information Exchanges (HIEs)

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micky Tripathi, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, will deliver the keynote address for the 7th annual SHIEC conference on Monday August 16, 2021, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, also available via a live stream for remote attendees. The keynote address will be followed by a packed two-and-a-half-day agenda featuring federal agency representatives, health IT thought leaders, the nation’s most innovative HIEs and successful business and technology partners.



The theme of the conference is: The Role of Health Information Exchange: Innovation in Public Health, Partnerships, and Pandemic Response. The event will be co-hosted by Arizona’s own Health Current and Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO). Other notable speakers include Niam Yaraghi, PhD, assistant professor of Business Technology at Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation; J.T. Lane, Chief Population Health & Innovation Officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials; and Don Rucker, MD, former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

According to SHIEC’s Interim CEO Lisa Bari, Tripathi will be a fitting keynote speaker for the 7th annual national conference. “Interest in regional and statewide HIEs has grown dramatically over the past year as healthcare stakeholders and public health officials have seen the value they provide in the COVID-19 response,” said Bari. “A keynote address by the national coordinator for health IT given HHS’ focus on applying health IT to advance public health and health equity is an indication of this growth of our national organization.”

At the time of the first SHIEC national conference in 2014, there were only 18 HIE members. In the subsequent seven years, the organization has grown steadily and today includes 75 HIE members, 10 associate, and 53 strategic business and technology members in 46 states.

SHIEC will also be making a major announcement at the conference that will impact the future of health information exchange in the United States. We will be providing more details on this announcement in the coming weeks.

Limited space is available at the 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference. Those who cannot attend in-person are invited to access a virtual attendance option. Information and registration are available here.

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national collaborative of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, SHIEC’s 75+ member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of data by medical, behavioral, and social service providers to improve the health of the communities they serve. Collectively, SHIEC members serve more than 92% of the U.S. population.

