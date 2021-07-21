Customer Success Platform Vitally Raises $9 Million Series A Funding Led by Andreessen Horowitz

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitally , a leading Customer Success platform, today announced it has raised $9 million in a Series A funding in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Designed for high-growth B2B SaaS businesses, Vitally’s customers include industry-leaders such as Segment, Productboard and Calendly.



Vitally intends to use the funds to expand operations, including marketing and product development.

Founded in 2017, Vitally is a TechStars company with a Customer Success platform designed for B2B SaaS companies to help reduce churn, improve account expansion, and facilitate top-line revenue growth. Vitally helps Customer Success teams do their jobs more effectively with the help of best-in-class integrations, powerful automation and intuitive reporting.

With Vitally, businesses programmatically identify opportunities for support and expansion based on the state of users within specific accounts. Vitally's data-driven solution enables Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to intelligently navigate and support thousands of accounts through powerful automation and reporting.

“We’re on a mission to radically improve customer relationships with our customer success platform, delivering the best possible customer experience with the least effort,” said Jamie Davidson, CEO of Vitally. “This additional funding is a huge milestone for Vitally and validates both our vision for customer success and our groundbreaking solution.”

“We’re excited to lead Vitally's Series A and help them deliver on their vision of making customer success a science. Customer success automation is a crucial piece of scaling any SaaS business and Vitally is in the best position to win the space,” said David Ulevitch, General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz. “As more companies move operations online in a post-COVID world and adopt more SaaS products, and as SaaS companies themselves orient go-to-market strategies around product-led growth, customer success automation represents a massive market need and opportunity."

“Over the past year we have been fortunate to really improve our retention rate, and a lot of those insights are from the data we have been able to gather from Vitally and examine those core business questions," said John Henwood, Senior Director of Customer Success of Productboard. “We reduced gross churn by 50% throughout the year."

Andreessen Horowitz fully-funded the Series A round, and David Ulevitch will be joining the Vitally board. Prior funding includes participation from Founder Collective, 2048 Ventures, Zelkova Ventures and TechStars.

