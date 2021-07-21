AlayaCare and Option Care Health Announce Joint Technology Collaboration Agreement

MONTREAL and BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global home and community care software company, and Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, announced today that they have formally established a technology collaboration to develop innovative software for alternate site infusion therapy. This co-development effort builds upon the companies’ existing relationship, under which Option Care Health utilizes AlayaCare’s existing software to manage its clinical resources at the point of care.



Building upon both organizations’ areas of expertise, the collaboration will develop additional tools and capabilities to optimize the care delivery experience through advanced automation, patient communication and scheduling tools, improved assessment and data capture and an overall more efficient administrative process. These new tools will help enhance patient engagement and a more comprehensive view of the clinical interactions and support throughout the course of therapy.

“The mission of the AlayaCare team is to empower providers to deliver better outcomes through transformative technology and we are excited to build upon our existing relationship with Option Care and their market-leading platform to continue development of our unique technology suite,” Adrian Schauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AlayaCare, commented.

“The patient experience is at the forefront of everything we do and we are confident that our collaboration with AlayaCare we will better engage patients and their families through a differentiated care experience. Our focus is to provide superior clinical outcomes through our extraordinary clinical team and these tools will create the technology enablement to help achieve this goal,” John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer of Option Care Health, commented.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to end software platform for home and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle from referrals and intake to billing, payroll and beyond. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel towards innovation and healthcare of the future. AlayaCare was founded in 2014 and is the parent company of Procura, Arrow, CIMS, and AcuteNet. www.alayacare.com

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.