Cvent Expands Keynote Lineup by Adding Hyatt President and CEO to Speak at its Cvent CONNECT User Conference August 1-4

Tysons, VA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, unveiled the full keynote lineup for its annual event technology conference Cvent CONNECT 2021. The impressive lineup includes Hyatt President & CEO Mark Hoplamazian, Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal, renowned fashion designer Kendra Scott, internationally acclaimed TV producer Joe Zee, and award-winning journalist and workplace culture expert Jennifer Moss. This year’s hybrid event will take place from August 1-4 and will offer both in-person and virtual experiences. The in-person conference will be hosted at CAESARS FORUM in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cvent is also offering both a free and premium virtual registration option for those who opt to attend remotely.

The in-person event at the new CAESARS FORUM Conference Center offers attendees the unique opportunity to experience the latest meeting amenities and conference space technology. The Cvent Attendee Hub will power an immersive, interactive content experience for those attending remotely, while offering additional engagement opportunities for in-person attendees. The nearly four-day conference agenda delivers more than 65 unique breakout sessions, networking events, and evening experiences to educate, engage, and inspire attendees. Leaders from globally recognized brands including T. Rowe Price, Mastercard, Siemens, Daiichi-Sankyo, Encore, Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and University of Michigan, are also speaking at the event.

"We’re thrilled to bring such a high caliber of speakers to this year’s event,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “Over the years, Cvent CONNECT has evolved to become a globally recognized industry event that empowers our discerning attendees with best practices, data & insights, hands-on technology demonstrations, and interactive education & networking opportunities. We hand select our speakers and session topics to ensure we deliver the content marketers, event professionals, and hoteliers need to drive their businesses forward. We’re looking forward to bringing the industry together after what has truly been a transformational year.”

More about the featured Cvent CONNECT speakers:

Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt: Mark was appointed to Hyatt’s board of directors in November 2006 and subsequently named president and chief executive officer in December 2006. Prior to his present position, Hoplamazian served as president of The Pritzker Organization (TPO), the principal financial and investment adviser for Pritzker family business interests. During his 17-year tenure with TPO, he served as adviser to various Pritzker family- owned companies, including Hyatt and its predecessors.

Kendra Scott, Designer & Executive Chairwoman: Kendra is a talented designer, loving mom, passionate philanthropist and driven entrepreneur. As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Kendra designed her first collection of jewelry in 2002 with just $500. Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Kendra waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business. According to a 2018 PitchBook study, Kendra is among only 16 women in the United States to carry the title of founder of a company valued at one billion dollars.

Joe Zee, Fashion Stylist, Journalist, & Producer : Joe is an internationally acclaimed TV producer, host and style expert, and fashion industry veteran. Zee's impressive resume features leadership roles at renowned fashion publications including Creative Director at ELLE Magazine (US) and Editor-in-Chief and Executive Creative Officer at Yahoo! Style, in addition to his role as Producer for the hit Netflix series 7 Days Out.

Jennifer Moss, Journalist, Author, Speaker, & Workplace Expert: Jennifer is an award-winning journalist, author, international public speaker and expert in workplace well-being and burnout. Her nationally syndicated radio column reports on topics related to happiness and well-being. As a regular Harvard Business Review contributor and writer for the Society of Human Resources Management, she addresses essential leadership practices and workplace topics. Her new book, The Burnout Epidemic, published by Harvard Business Press, is now available to order.

Click HERE for more information and to register for Cvent CONNECT.

About Cvent

