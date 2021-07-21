Trupanion Reminds Pet Parents to Keep it Cool During the Dog Days of Summer

Seattle, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle – July 21, 2021 – With the official dog days of summer upon us, Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, reminds pet parents of the importance of protecting their pets from the summer heat.

Dogs and cats are particularly susceptible to heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition. In fact, Trupanion sees an increase in heat stroke claims 4.5 times more during the summer months of June, July and August.

“The dog days of summer are being felt with more intensity now than ever and we are definitely seeing an increase in claims for heat stroke,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion.

According to data analysis from more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion has seen more than a 30% increase in heat stroke claims for the month of June in 2021 alone, when compared to the same timeframe in June of 2020. Heat stroke claims often total over $1,000.

For many pet parents who may have brought a new puppy or kitten into their home during the pandemic, this may be their first time experiencing the affects that heat can have on a pet. Therefore, it is important to know, and heed, the warning signs of heat stroke which include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, and seizures.

“Heat stroke is an emergency condition and if you suspect that your pet is experiencing extreme heat you should move them to a cooler area and call your veterinarian immediately,” added Weinrauch.

Pets are especially at risk in hot cars

Since dogs and cats don’t sweat, they cool off by panting. This allows the pet to exchange hot air for cool air. But if the pet is in a hot car they are exchanging hot air for hot air, putting them at immediate risk for heat stroke.

Studies have shown that when the temperature outside reaches 85 degrees it quickly turns to nearly 120 degrees in our cars. Even when the temperature outside is a comfortable 70 degrees the inside of a car can top 100 degrees in only 30 minutes.

With that in mind, it is important to never leave your pet unattended in the car, even with a window cracked.

Other causes of heat stroke can include extended outdoor exposure on a hot day without shade and extreme exercise in hot weather.

Your pet’s paws

To help alleviate the heat during the summer months, shorts and t-shirts may be the dress code for many of us. However, our pets do not have that luxury as they are literally wearing fur coats.

And while pet parents may slip on a pair of flip flops to guard against the hot asphalt, concrete, or sand – our pet’s paws are exposed and can burn on hot sidewalks and other surfaces. To avoid these blistering hot surfaces, walk your pet during the cooler morning or evening hours, or stick to grass and other surfaces that stay cooler.

Overall, keep in mind that a pet will always do what is asked of them and may not show discomfort until they are actually in need of medical attention. To avoid these situations, always be vigilant when you and your pet head outdoors during the hotter days of the year.

“We all want our pets to be safe, healthy – and comfortable,” said Weinrauch. “Just as we are aware of how the extreme heat impacts our lives, we need to be conscious of the weather’s effect on our pets and make sure they keep hydrated and avoid long periods of exposure to the heat.”

