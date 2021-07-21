Versus Announces Original Content Division, Hires Industry Vet Mark Grande to Lead Department Growth and Strategy

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus , a premier creator of culture-defining content, today unveiled its new original content division, and the hiring of Mark Grande to lead the department as Head of Original Content.



Grande will lead the company’s strategy and execution of long-form original programming and production. This move further signifies Versus’ strong growth over the last year, and the announcement comes on the heels of the recent news of Alasdair Lloyd-Jones joining the company as its new President and Chief Marketing Officer.

"I have been a fan of Versus' premium, award-winning work since the company was founded in 2013. When they approached me about launching a new original content division, I was in from the jump," Grande said. "I'm excited to work with the amazing team at Versus as we expand our portfolio into new areas and work with partners to deliver amazing IP."

“Developing an original content division has been part of our company roadmap for some time now, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition,” said Samantha Louise, Versus Co-Founder. “Mark has a proven track record of creating content that resonates with audiences, and his robust experience will be a huge asset in propelling our continued growth.”

Grande brings more than 20 years of content strategy, development and production experience to Versus. Prior to joining the Versus team, he led content at hip-hop legend Nas’ multi-cultural focused entertainment company, Mass Appeal, where he oversaw digital, film, and television programs, executive producing their first ever podcast slate – including one of The Atlantic’s Best Podcasts of 2019, Freaknik: A Discourse On A Paradise Lost – and was instrumental in the launch of their children’s brand MAJR. Prior to that, he led programming and production at Sony Music Entertainment’s original content studio Rumble Yard, helped launch Derek Jeter’s sports media platform The Players’ Tribune, and oversaw film/television development at The Howard Stern Production Company.

Grande’s team has hit the ground running. They recently set up their first original documentary feature at ALLBLK, an AMC Networks-owned streaming platform. They have also secured multiple content partnerships including Feel The Flow, a comedic documentary that will dismantle misconceptions about menstruation around the world with My Entertainment’s premium doc company, One Foot Forward.

In addition to documentaries, Versus has several animated and scripted projects in the works.

Grande and Versus are repped by UTA.

About Versus

Versus is a New York City-based creative content company that prides itself on bringing to life high-quality projects with innovative, culture-defining ideas that deploys creative strategy using efficient and forward-thinking production solutions.