Result of AGM

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

21 July 2021


PayPoint Plc (the “Company)

Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 21 July 2021, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
AL7 1EL were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1

%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 202149,214,453100.00%00.00%49,214,45371.6211,635
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 March 202144,941,72696.77%1,498,6263.23%46,440,35267.582,785,736
3. To declare a final dividend of 16.6 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202149,225,484100.00%00.00%49,225,48471.64604
4. To elect Alan Dale as a director of the Company49,193,52399.96%19,8020.04%49,213,32571.6212,763
5. To elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the Company49,071,79199.71%144,4230.29%49,216,21471.629,874
6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company49,074,46599.71%142,1540.29%49,216,61971.629,469
7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company47,905,38697.34%1,309,7332.66%49,215,11971.6210,969
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the Company45,039,52596.95%1,414,6213.05%46,454,14667.602,771,942
9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company49,196,13899.96%18,9810.04%49,215,11971.6210,969
10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company49,064,47099.69%152,1490.31%49,216,61971.629,469
11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company49,207,94599.97%14,2900.03%49,222,23571.633,853
12. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration49,213,55699.99%4,1880.01%49,217,74471.628,344
13. To authorise the directors to allot shares49,101,89199.75%121,6160.25%49,223,50771.632,581
14. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights349,201,19599.96%17,8680.04%49,219,06371.637,025
15. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3

46,880,18695.25%2,338,5984.75%49,218,78471.637,304
16. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3

48,968,54199.69%150,0520.31%49,118,59371.48107,495
17. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3

48,933,39099.41%292,4070.59%49,225,79771.64291
18. To adopt new articles of association3

49,206,21799.98%12,2750.02%49,218,49271.637,596

1   Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,716,778.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne
Company Secretary, PayPoint Plc
Tel: 01707 600300