CashRepublic™, A Community-Focused Financial Technologies Company, Opens Doorway to Economic Freedom for Central Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CashRepublic™ Holdings, Inc. (CashRepublic™), a community-focused financial technologies company announces the opening of its inaugural finance center in Orlando, Fla., located at 11681 S. Orange Blossom Trail. CashRepublic™ brings a modern, technology-forward and experience to its customers while offering local and convenient access to a broad array of financial services.



CashRepublic™ understands the customers’ need for a no commitment and no surprise relationship that focuses on customer service with value. CashRepublic™ has been built with those considerations in mind where unmatched service, transparency and convenience are the cornerstone of its business model. Customers can cash their checks and get money immediately at highly competitive rates, send money to friends and family globally, pay their bills and get free money orders. CashRepublic™ serves individuals and small businesses who are either disenfranchised by the banking system or inadequately served by traditional institutions. With no minimum balance requirements and no monthly fees, customers only pay for services they use. CashRepublic™ provides up-front fee estimates and transparency to eliminate surprises for its customers and protect them from predatory hidden fees.

CashRepublic™ was founded by Lexington Park Group and led by experienced banking and financial technology professionals, Chairman Rajib Das and Chief Executive Officer Alok Prasad.

“At CashRepublic™, we are democratizing financial services to provide real-time access to money and give customers access without the chains of a traditional bank account,” said Das. “CashRepublic™ is the innovative technology driven service that many have been waiting for and we look forward to serving the Central Florida community.”

“We are delighted to launch CashRepublic™ in Orlando as our inaugural market,” said Prasad. “CashRepublic™ is designed to empower individuals and small businesses in the community to take control of their finances by simplifying their financial experience and ensuring that they take home more of their hard-earned money.”

CashRepublic™ plans to expand its footprint across Florida in the coming months with four more locations coming to Orlando this year. CashRepublic™ is committed to the communities it serves, hiring locally and working with charities in surrounding neighborhoods. With the launch of debit cards and insurance products in the coming months, CashRepublic™ is set to become the primary financial service provider to its customers and offer its services across the United States in the next 12 to 18 months.

For more information about CashRepublic™ and its services, visit cashrepublic.com.

About CashRepublic™

CashRepublic™ is a community-focused financial technologies company providing individuals and small businesses an intuitive and transparent experience. With zero commitment, no surprises, low fees and instant access to money, it aims to democratize access to financial services putting customers in full control of their financial lives. Conveniently located in the communities it serves, with its flagship financial center located in Orlando, Fla., CashRepublic™ delivers financial freedom to its customers with unrivaled service, personalized guidance, education and financial access.

About Lexington Park Group

Lexington Park Group is a financial services and real estate focused private equity investment firm. Its principals have over 100 years of combined investment experience and have led over $50 billion in transactions globally across various asset classes. As a special situations investor, it invests across asset classes, capital structures and transaction types to capitalize on market dislocation, mispricing and innovation.

Media Contact

Abigail Lacaillade

Uproar PR for CashRepublic™

alacaillade@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6133ff2-9f6c-41c6-8489-4c5e407d6652