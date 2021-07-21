Varonis at Black Hat 2021: Watch a Ransomware Attack Unfold and Learn How to Limit Your Blast Radius

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, will return to Black Hat USA as a Gold Sponsor on August 4-5. Varonis experts will be in-person in Las Vegas at booth #1661 and online in the virtual Business Hall.



Visit during Black Hat to learn how the Varonis Data Security Platform helps security teams minimize their blast radius – the damage attackers can do once they land on a network – with data-centric security.

Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2021:

Meet Varonis In-Person: Join Varonis at booth #1661 on Wednesday, August 4, and Thursday, August 5. Schedule a 1:1 meeting, watch presentations and get an up-close look at DatAdvantage Cloud – our newest solution that visualizes and prioritizes security risk across today's mission-critical SaaS applications and cloud data stores. We will also have cool giveaways, trivia, games, and more!

Lunch & Learn Presentation - Big Game Ransomware: Join Technical Marketing Manager Kilian Englert for a step-by-step ransomware attack simulation. We'll show how bad actors set up inside your systems, steal your sensitive data, and deploy ransomware using different tactics, tricks, and techniques.



When & Where: August 4 from 12:05 - 1:30 pm PDT in room Mandalay Bay L on Level 2 of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Virtual Visits: Stop by the Varonis booth in the virtual Business Hall, where you can schedule demos of the Varonis Data Security Platform and DatAdvantage Cloud. The first 50 visitors to chat live with us will receive a $10 gift card. Already a customer? Chat with us to receive a special giveaway. Attendees who chat with us will be entered into a drawing to win a $250 gift card.

Virtual On-Demand Session - Watch Hackers Breach Wi-Fi Networks & Unleash Ransomware from Miles Away: Varonis Security Researcher Kody Kinzie and Stefan Kremser, Security Researcher and Founder, Spacehuhn Technologies, will show how easy it is to breach a company Wi-Fi network, phish employees remotely, and deploy ransomware from miles away.



Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

