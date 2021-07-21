The Global Industrial Machine Vision Lens Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $9,537.4 million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-183] by Research Dive

New York,USA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global industrial machine vision lens market accounted for $5,900.0 million back in 2018 and is expected to generate a revenue of $9,537.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2026) The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing demand for inspection and supervision of the operational flow of an institution is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial machine vision lens market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing application of machine vision lens in various industries is further expected to surge the growth of the market.

Restraints: Lack of skilled professionals and a constant need for technological innovations are expected to be the major factors to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological enhancements in the industrial machine vision lends market in order to provide a great a deal of operational efficiency is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided different segments of the market based on deployment, product type, component, application, and regional outlook.

Deployment: Robotic Cell Sub-segment is Expected to be Most Profitable

The robotic cell sub-segment has generated a revenue of $2,660.9 million back in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Robotic cells deployment is efficient, cost-effective, and more accurate. These factors are estimated to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Product Type: Smart Camera Sub-segment to be Most lucrative

The smart camera sub-segment is predicted to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Smart camera sub-segment is exceedingly convenient and is capable of programming all by themselves with the help of numerous application functions. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Component: Software Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The software sub-segment is anticipated to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Software component sub-segment aids in aspect ratio adjustment and is also used to analyze the robot program and software. These factors are predicted to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment.

Application: Predictive Maintenance Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The predictive maintenance sub-segment is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The predictive maintenance sub-segment is more economical than any other sub-segment in the application type. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific to Have the Highest Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Availability of massive number of manufacturing units is expected to surge the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, availability of cheap labor is further predicted to boost the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market are

Intel Corporation ISRA VISION AG COGNEX CORPORATION Sony Corporation Teledyne Technologies OMRON Corporation National Instruments AlphaTechsys Automation LLP KEYENCE CORPORATION

and so on. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in December 2018, Sony Corporation introduced its 2nd generation smart camera sensor, ‘CMOS. This sensor does not only provide high-level sensitivity but also exhibit impeccable performance.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

