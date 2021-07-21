Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRBS, KIN, MMAC, and GRA

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KIN to ELAN for $9.25 per share.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MMAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

