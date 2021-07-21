PandaDoc App for Zoom Brings Business Documents to Zoom Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, today announced the launch of PandaDoc for Zoom, a new app delivering an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings. The PandaDoc App for Zoom provides users seamless access to their business documents with the ability to view, send and sign within Zoom Meetings. The app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace , which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's video communications platform.

As an all-in-one document workflow solution, PandaDoc supports the dynamic and ever-changing process behind every business document, from creation to editing to tracking and approvals. The PandaDoc App for Zoom is the next step in simplifying document workflows by providing the ability to present, edit and eSign live documents in real-time during virtual meetings.



“In this new era of remote work, Zoom and PandaDoc have become essential for doing business. From sales and marketing to HR and legal, every aspect of work now relies on technologies like video conferencing and document automation,” said Shawn Herring, vice president of marketing for PandaDoc. “PandaDoc for Zoom helps streamline business and communication workflows, empowering professionals across industries to have impactful business meetings by accelerating the document experiences that move work forward.”

“We strive to make Zoom Meetings as interactive and complete as in-person meetings. An important part of that experience includes being able to finalize deals or agreements with a signature,” said Ross Mayfield, product lead for Zoom Apps & Integrations. “The PandaDoc App for Zoom helps to complete the meeting experience, allowing business to be finalized in real time and eliminating the need for post-call follow up.”

This PandaDoc App for Zoom is available for PandaDoc customers with Business and Enterprise plans. Learn more about the PandaDoc App for Zoom.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About PandaDoc

Since its founding in 2013, PandaDoc has been on a mission to empower growing businesses to thrive by taking the work out of document workflows. PandaDoc provides an all-in-one document workflow automation platform with eSignature capabilities to accelerate the ability to create, manage and sign digital documents, including proposals, quotes and contracts and more. More than 27,000 customers are using PandaDoc to improve document workflow, insights and speed while providing an amazing experience for the end users. PandaDoc is backed by leading venture firms and corporate investors, including OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company.