Global Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test to Generate $601.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-130] by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market will generate $601.2 million and exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Market Dynamics

The demand for test devices is highly increasing from medical diagnostic testing units. There is a wide-ranging usage of activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) devices in the clinical point-of-care (PoC) across the globe. In addition, the healthcare infrastructure is rapidly growing in the developed and developing countries around the world. All these factors are predicted to foster the growth of the global market during the analysis period. Furthermore, technological advancements in testing devices are expected to create huge growth opportunities for the overall market by 2026. However, the high cost associated with the treatment methods and the lack of skilled professionals to conduct APTT test may hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Uses of aPTT

Partial thromboplastin time (PTT) and active partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) are used to measure the same functions; additionally, an activator is introduced in aPTT that accelerates the process of clotting and results in a wider reference range. APTT is considered to be a more sensitive version of PTT and is used to monitor the patient's response to heparin therapy.

Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) is a procedure conducted to examine bleeding complications and to track patients taking an anti-thrombin-inhibiting medication such as heparin and thrombin.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market into product type, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the instruments sub-segment accounted for $165.9 million in 2018, and it is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The significant growth of this sub-segment is majorly due to increasing focus of manufacturers on improving future generation of instruments for better diagnosis by improving productivity, accuracy, and overall performance.

Based on end use, the point-of-care sub-segment is predicted to generate $83.6 million by 2026 and grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of point-of-care testing diagnosis centers around the world and the rising concerns among people about personalized is driving the sub-segment’s market growth.

Based on region, the Europe market for activated partial thromboplastin time test valued for $105.9 million in 2018 and is expected to subjugate in the global industry by 2026. The dominance of this region can be attributed to the presence of improved diagnostic procedures and key players.

Key Market Players

The prominent players of the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market include

Abbott bioMérieux, Inc. Danaher Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Siemens Healthcare Private Limited Takara Bio Inc. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ThermoFisher Beckman Coulter, Inc. HORIBA, Ltd.

These players are focusing on mergers, collaborations, technological advancements, and other strategies to gain a competitive in the global market.

