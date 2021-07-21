CareCloud Announces Ongoing Support of MGMA, as Corporate Member and Marquee Sponsor

SOMERSET, N.J., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its corporate membership and annual conference sponsorship of the Medical Group Management Association (“MGMA”). As both member and marquee sponsor, CareCloud is continuing its commitment to MGMA, which is focused on providing support solutions, services and education to today’s multifaceted care providers, leaders and executives.



“Today’s shifting healthcare landscape is proving to be very challenging for practice leaders,” said Karl Johnson, Chief Growth Officer, CareCloud. “As a corporate member of MGMA, we have the opportunity to help our clients succeed with our technology-enabled solutions. Our focus is to ensure these growth-focused organizations have the tools they need to thrive in this market, and we look forward to educating practices and medical groups on the advantages of cloud-based services and technology designed to help them adapt, increase revenue, cut costs, and streamline workflows."

As a Corporate Member, CareCloud will spend the next twelve months collaborating with MGMA in the ideation and delivery of thought-provoking resources for practice leaders, including but not limited to, podcasts, webinars, and other industry-focused assets to promote clinical and operational excellence.

“We are very proud to announce our ongoing commitment to MGMA as a marquee sponsor of the association's annual Medical Excellence conference,” said Hadi Chaudry, CEO and President, CareCloud. “MGMA’s annual conference has always been an integral event for practice leaders, and after the disruption of the pandemic, we are very excited to meet with these leading healthcare organizations and executives in person to discuss the future of our industry and how we can best serve patients, together, in this new healthcare era.”

MGMA’s annual Medical Practice Excellence Leaders conference will be hosted in both in-person and digital formats. The in-person conference will be held October 24-27, and the Digital Experience (DX) will be held November 16-18.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

