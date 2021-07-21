New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106075/?utm_source=GNW





We study IoT implementation in each subsegment, technologies involved, key aspects, connectivity challenges, potential solutions, and the value delivered. The report analyzes incumbent and new satellite operators, providing in-depth profiles of eight new companies in the market.



These enterprises drive the current industry landscape transformation through plans to launch satellite constellations that range from two to 600, including subsequent constellation phases.Small constellations lower the connectivity cost and allow the availability of end-to-end solutions at lower prices.



Service providers currently target the maritime, automotive, O&G, and agriculture subsegments.Growth drivers of the satellite-enabled IoT market include increased smart technology adoption, increased predictive analytics adoption for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and the adoption of dynamic and robust business models. However, several restraints such as intense competition from terrestrial infrastructure, connectivity cost, and high initial investment capital remain. Although their impact is high to medium in the short term, the analyst projects a progressive reduction in effect over the forecast period.

