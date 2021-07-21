Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Strikes Multi-Year Distribution Deal With Millennium Media

COS COB, Conn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s deal with Millennium Media to release at least five films a year for the next three years from the production powerhouse. The first film will be The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz. Directed by Richard Hughes, the film is shooting this summer in Greece. Screen Media will handle the North American release in 2022.



Millennium Media is best known for the box office hits The Expendables franchise, Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Mechanic: Resurrection. Recent films include Angel Has Fallen and the successful reboot of the Rambo franchise, Rambo: Last Blood. It has also produced the acclaimed independent films Tesla, Blackbird, The Outpost, and Till Death.

In an ongoing relationship with Millennium Media, Screen Media recently released the Megan Fox starrer Till Death, which was the top Independent film on iTunes in sales. In 2020, Screen released two Millennium Media films, Roger Michell’s Blackbird starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, and Mia Wasikowska, and one of last summer’s top performing films, Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, starring Caleb Landry Jones, Scott Eastwood, and Orlando Bloom. The Outpost was featured in many end-of-year top ten lists, and was the top film on many VOD outlets, including iTunes where it held the top spot for more than three weeks.

Over the past few years, Screen Media has become a leader in independent film distribution with exclusively theatrical and day and date releases. In August, Screen Media will release Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson. The film premiered in the opening night slot at the 2021 San Francisco Film Festival, winning the Audience Award. Recent releases include mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer; the comedies Eat Wheaties! starring Tony Hale; and Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd; the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street; and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.

“We are ecstatic to expand our relationship with Millennium Media and expect to release these movies across all windows including TVOD, DVD, SVOD, and AVOD,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. “The team at Millennium is great to work with, and our partnership has proven successful for both companies. Crackle Plus will prominently exhibit these films in AVOD, making them available to millions of viewers. The films should be major driver titles for the Crackle Plus networks.”

“Millennium Media and Screen Media have developed a very fruitful relationship over the past few years. This deal is a testament to that and the success of our past films like The Outpost in the hands of Screen Media,” said Jonathan Yunger, Co-President at Millennium Media. “We are elated to continue to produce quality commercial films and formalize this partnership,” he added.

The deal was negotiated by Fannon with Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein and Mr. Yunger.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM MEDIA, INC

Millennium Media. Inc. is one of the longest-running independent film companies in Hollywood and has established itself as a leader in creating multi-billion-dollar box office action franchises and acclaimed independent films. The full-service entertainment company finances, produces and sells films worldwide and has a production facility, Nu Boyana Studios, in Bulgaria, which hosts international and Hollywood productions.

Millennium is best known for the box office hits THE EXPENDABLES franchise, OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN and LONDON HAS FALLEN, THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD, and MECHANIC: RESURRECTION. Recent films include ANGEL HAS FALLEN and the successful reboot of the Rambo franchise, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. It has also produced the acclaimed independent films, TESLA, BLACKBIRD and THE OUTPOST.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

