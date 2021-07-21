New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage Crisis and Its Effects on the Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106069/?utm_source=GNW





Leading OEMs such as Honda, Toyota, Ford, GM, and Nissan were among the few to adjust their factory operations. Substantial investments are being made in the semiconductor industry on a global scale; this is being done to ramp-up semiconductor chip production to meet the growing demand from the auto industry and to strengthen local production.This study provides an overview of the global automotive semiconductor chip industry; examines chip manufacturers and the role they play in this industry; and analyzes the ongoing chip shortage crisis. The study elucidates the key issues that auto OEMs face pertaining to chip demand and supply. It also examines the current state of the market and discusses market participants’ plans to adapt to the changes in technology, particularly in terms of chip dependence, system design, and supply chains.By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple perspectives, this research service seeks to:

• Capture the current market scenario

• Identify the major manufacturers and consumers of chips

• Understand the chip shortage crisis and how can it be solved

• Comprehend and analyze the current scale and effects of the crisis

• Identify OEM risk mitigation strategies and best practicesFrom an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides a global outlook of the ongoing crisis and analyzes its impact on OEMs, Tier I companies, and semiconductor manufacturers.This study takes a deep dive into the auto chip ecosystem and the best practices adopted by some OEMs to deal with the crisis; it also recommends risk mitigation strategies to handle future crises.

