BRIGHTSPACE SELECTED BY GLOBAL PRESS INSTITUTE

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Global Press selected D2L Brightspace as its learning partner for their global training division, Global Press Institute.



Global Press Institute has trained hundreds of women around the world in their journalism curriculum with the aim of offering trainees long-term employment as professional reporters with Global Press Journal, the award-winning publication of Global Press. D2L is supporting Global Press Institute as they build out their virtual training program, expanding their reach for future training opportunities and ensuring current reporters have access to continuous professional development.

“Global Press recruits diverse populations of local women to become professional independent journalists,” says Laxmi Parthasarathy, Chief Operating Officer at Global Press. “We’re thrilled that D2L Brightspace is enabling us to reach even more women across the globe to help them acquire world-class journalism skills and long-term employment opportunities.”

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world," says Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. “From the beginning, D2L’s mission has been to reach learners everywhere, and that’s exactly what we’re doing through our partnership with Global Press Institute. We are proud to work with Global Press as they support high-quality learning and dignified employment opportunities for women in journalism around the world."

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.



D2L Brightspace is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is the one place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalized learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.



D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.



Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to back-to-back #1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning.

ABOUT Global Press

Global Press is transforming international news standards and practices by building representative newsrooms that put professional female journalists at the forefront of advancing narrative change. Over the last 15 years, Global Press has trained hundreds of female reporters in over 20 countries and continues to provide long-term, high-quality employment to their reporter corps. Their award-winning journalism is published on www.globalpressjournal.com.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director, External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.