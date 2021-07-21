Drinking Water Adsorbents Market to Outstrip $698.17 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 4% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drinking Water Adsorbents Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Drinking Water Adsorbents Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product and Geography,” the Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Size is projected to reach US$ 698.17 million by 2027 from US$ 529.21 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2020–2027. Adsorbents are extensively used to remove impurities from drinking water, thereby enhancing the overall water quality. Stringent regulations pertaining to the quality of water, backed by various initiatives by governments to encourage investments in water treatment industries, are triggering the demand for drinking water adsorbents.

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE; CYCLOPURE INC.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Geh Wasserchemie; Kuraray Co. Ltd; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; KMI ZEOLITE; LENNTECH B.V.; PUROLITE; and TIGG LLC are among the key companies operating in the drinking water adsorbents market. The major players are striving for expanding their presence globally to attain better market position.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010424/



In 2019, North America held the largest share of the global drinking water adsorbents market. The market growth in the region is ascribed to stringent government regulations pertaining to water quality, focus on and better standards of living, in addition to rapid urbanization. Moreover, significant investments in research and development activities with growing focus on organic adsorbents or bio-adsorbents and low-cost adsorbents are further promoting the drinking water adsorbents market growth in North America.

Factors such as anthropogenic activity, unplanned urbanization, rapid industrialization, and unskilled use of natural water supplies have led to the deterioration of water quality over time. The implementation of stringent environmental policies has led to the advent of robust, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable processes or materials, including bio-based or organic adsorbents such as coconut shells, coal, and wood, from water. Bio-based adsorbents (also known as biosorbents) can be produced from low-cost feedstock such as agricultural biomass waste or byproducts, which have adsorption capabilities that are comparable to other chemical adsorbents, and these materials can be disposed safely.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010424/



Drinking Water Adsorbents Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the drinking water adsorbents market is segmented into zeolite, clay, activated alumina, activated carbon, manganese oxide, cellulose, and others. In 2019, the activated carbon segment dominated the market by accounting for 52.8% of the total market. Activated carbon filtration involves adsorbing pollutants onto the surface of a filter. This method is effective for eliminating organics (such as unwanted taste and odors, micropollutants), chlorine, fluorine, or radon from drinking water or wastewater. Due to the inclusion of carbon and hydrogen in their composition, activated carbon is the most effective commodity for the removal of organic pollutants.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Drinking Water Adsorbents Market:

As of May 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst-affected countries in terms COVID-19 cases and deaths. Chemicals & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaboration and partnership opportunities. All these factors are restraining the growth of various markets related to the chemicals & materials industry, such as drinking water adsorbent market.

Direct Purchase Copy of Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010424/









Browse Related Reports:

Adsorbent Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Molecular sieves, Activated carbon, Silica gel, Others); Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/petrochemicals, Packaging, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/adsorbent-market



Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Raw Material (Natural Zeolite, Artificial Zeolite); Application (Detergent, Catalysts, Adsorbents, Others); End-Use (Air Purification, Automotive Industry, Industrial Gas Production, Waste and Water Treatment, Cosmetics, Nuclear Industry, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/zeolite-molecular-sieve-market











About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/drinking-water-adsorbents-market