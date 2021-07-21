City Barbeque Taps Hathway to Overhaul Digital Experiences

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-casual barbeque restaurant City Barbeque tapped digital growth partner Hathway to design and build brand-new native apps, a custom web ordering site, and an integrated marketing site to streamline the BBQ brand’s online ordering experience. Hathway’s new design overhauls the ordering process from first click to pickup, creating an engaging and easy experience while solving for key pain points caused by City Barbeque’s reliance on white-label apps.

“We are thrilled to have launched this new seamless guest experience with our partners at Hathway,” said City Barbeque CMO Judy Kadylak. “We’re excited to share our new website, online ordering process, and native apps with our guests—and even more so to see where we can take our brand and our business with this platform.”

Through this new, customized digital experience, Hathway is enabling City Barbeque’s customers to easily see and choose the meal they want, selecting sides and modifiers in a flow that mirrors the in-person experience and highlights all aspects of the brand’s dynamic menu.

“City Barbeque offers a robust number of options on its menu, so we immediately knew we wanted to bring those choices to life in a fun and simple way,” said Jesse Dundon, CEO of Hathway. “By updating City Barbeque to a customized ordering system, we were able to highlight the best of what the barbeque restaurant has to offer and keep customers coming back.”

Through the Radius Networks Flybuy platform, Hathway also implemented geo-targeting into the native app, which notifies City Barbeque teammates when customers are approaching the location. This lets them bring the order to the customer for curbside pickup as soon as they’ve arrived at the restaurant, rounding out a fast and efficient experience.

This is the latest work from Hathway, the trusted growth partner to the restaurant and convenience store industries, creating digital experiences for brands including Panda Express, Wingstop, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dash In to name a few.

