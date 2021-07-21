Global LED Driver for Lighting Market to Reach US$49.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Type A-Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the T-Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global LED Driver for Lighting market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The LED Driver for Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Integral LED Modules Segment Corners a 20.4% Share in 2020



In the global Integral LED Modules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 23.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)



AC Electronics

Atmel Corporation

Cree, Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

Macroblock, Inc

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Rohm Semiconductors

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Burgeoning Demand for LED Lighting Drives the Global LED

Drivers Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Lamp Market by Technology (2014, 2016, 2018,

2020 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Installed

Base for CFL, Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, and LED

Replacement

Constant Current LED Drivers Dominate the Market

Europe and the US Dominate the LED Drivers Market, Asia-Pacific

to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Type A Lamps Dominate, While Lamps with integrated Modules to

Drive Market Expansion

Outdoor Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Key Challenges

Competitive Landscape



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AC Electronics (US)

Cree, Inc. (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Macroblock, Inc. (Taiwan)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Power Integrations, Inc. (US)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

Tungsram Operations Kft. (Hungary)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of LED Lighting Due to Superior Attributes

over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Market Growth

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Ultra-High-

Efficiency LED Drivers

EXHIBIT 2: Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-

2040): Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia,

Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East &

North Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World

Expanding Applications of LED Lighting Expands the Addressable

Market Opportunity for LED Drivers

Smart LED Drivers Grow in Commercial Value as IoT Based

Lighting Rises in Popularity

EXHIBIT 3: Rapidly Evolving Smart Lighting Opportunity Drives

Demand for IoT Optimized LED Drivers with Standardized

Communication Interfaces: Global Smart Lighting Smart (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Smart Cities with Smart Lighting Needs to Boost

Opportunities for LED Drivers

LED Drivers Benefit from the Increased Penetration of LEDs in

Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights

Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street

Lighting Smart

Myriad Benefits Drive Increased Demand for LED Drivers in

Industrial Automation

Growing use of Miniaturized LED Lighting Drivers

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of

Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED

Solutions

Table : World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Table : Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a

% of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990,

2018 & 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled

Environment Spurs LED Drivers Demand in Horticulture

Applications

LED Drivers Find New Opportunities in Architectural and

Landscape Lighting

Growing Popularity of LED Drivers in Retail Display Segment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Type A-Lamps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Type A-Lamps by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Type A-Lamps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for T-Lamps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for T-Lamps by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for T-Lamps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Integral LED

Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Integral LED Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Integral LED Modules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Luminaire

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Luminaire Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Luminaire Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Constant Current

LED Driver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Constant Current LED Driver

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Constant Current LED

Driver by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Constant Voltage

LED Driver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Constant Voltage LED Driver

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Constant Voltage LED

Driver by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor & Traffic

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Outdoor & Traffic Lighting

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor & Traffic

Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other Luminaire

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED Driver for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Outdoor &

Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other

Luminaire Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED

Driver for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting,

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other Luminaire

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED Driver for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Outdoor &

Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other Luminaire

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED Driver for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for Lighting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Outdoor &

Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other

Luminaire Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED

Driver for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting,

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other

Luminaire Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED

Driver for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting,

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting

by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other

Luminaire Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting

by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED

Driver for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting

by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting,

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral

LED Modules and Other Luminaire Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Luminaire Type - Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules

and Other Luminaire Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Luminaire Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Type A-Lamps, T-Lamps, Integral LED Modules and Other

Luminaire Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and

Constant Voltage LED Driver - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

Driving Method - Constant Current LED Driver and Constant

Voltage LED Driver Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Driver for

Lighting by Driving Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED

Driver for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Driver for

Lighting by End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting,

Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for LED Driver for Lighting by

End-Use - Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential

Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________