Global Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach US$187.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Alcohol Industry"

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$187.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methyl Alcohol segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Industrial Alcohol market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Alcohol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$30.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Isopropyl Alcohol Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020



In the global Isopropyl Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)



BASF SE

Birla Sugar

Cargill, Incorporated

Cristalco SAS

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Grain Processing Corporation

Green Plains Inc.

Greenfield Global Inc.

HPCL Biofuels Limited

MGP Ingredients

Raizen S.A.

Merck KGaA

The Andersons Inc.







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Industrial Alcohol: An Introduction

Ethyl Alcohol or Ethanol

Methyl Alcohol or Methanol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Benzyl Alcohol

Industrial Alcohol Market: Prospects and Outlook

Ethyl Alcohol Dominates Global Industrial Alcohol Market

Fuel Emerges as the Largest End-Use Application Market

Feedstock Usage in Industrial Alcohols

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Range of Applications for Industrial Alcohol Boosts

Market Prospects

Rising Importance of Alternative Fuels and Government Support

for Biofuels Augurs Well for the Industrial Alcohol Market

Ethanol Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 1: Global Fuel Ethanol Production (in Million Gallons)

for 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million

Gallons: 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US

(in Billion Gallons Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019

EXHIBIT 4: European Ethanol Market by End-Use (in % of

Production Volume) for 2019

EXHIBIT 5: European Renewable Ethanol Production (Volume Share)

by Feedstock: 2019

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Automotive Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Trends in Ethanol

Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

Growing Use of Industrial Alcohol in Personal Care Industry

EXHIBIT 7: World Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

(in US$ Billion) for Years for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025

Demand for Industrial Alcohol on the Rise from Pharmaceutical

Industry

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Boosts Prospects for Denatured Alcohol Market

EXHIBIT 8: Opportunity Indicator: Global Hand Sanitizer Market

(In Billion US$) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Chemical Industry Evolves as a Major End-Use Market for

Industrial Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol Market Benefits from Myriad Applications

EXHIBIT 9: Global Methanol Production Capacity in Million

Metric Tons for 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Methanol Production Capacity Breakdown

(in %) by Region: 2019

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Growing Applications in Diverse

Markets Fuels Prospects

EXHIBIT 11: Rising Demand for Disinfectants Augurs Well for

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Global Antiseptic & Disinfectants

Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023

and 2025

Widespread Availability of Feedstock for Industrial Alcohol

Favors Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Ethanol Market by Feedstock (in %) for 2019



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Alcohol

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethyl alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ethyl alcohol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethyl alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Methyl alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Methyl alcohol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Isopropyl Alcohol

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Isopropyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Isopropyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Isobutyl Alcohol

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Isobutyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Isobutyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Benzyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Benzyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Benzyl Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Grains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Grains by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Grains by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Molasses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Molasses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Molasses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugar by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Sugar by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugar by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Fossil Fuels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Fossil Fuels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Fossil Fuels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Fuel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Ingredients

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Food Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Alcohol

by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol,

Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Type -

Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl

Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Alcohol

by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Source -

Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Alcohol

by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Type -

Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl

Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Type -

Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl

Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Type -

Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl

Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by Type -

Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl

Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol,

Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl alcohol,

Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl

Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grains,

Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and Other Sources for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care,

Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Fuel, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical,

Food Ingredients and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel,

Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Ingredients and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl

Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by

Type - Ethyl alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol,

Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Alcohol

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethyl

alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol,

Benzyl Alcohol and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Alcohol by Source - Grains, Molasses, Sugar, Fossil Fuels and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Alcohol by



Read the full report:



