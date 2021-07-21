Global Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach US$187.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Alcohol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798835/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$187.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methyl Alcohol segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Industrial Alcohol market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Alcohol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$30.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Isopropyl Alcohol Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Isopropyl Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- BASF SE
- Birla Sugar
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Cristalco SAS
- Flint Hills Resources, LLC
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Green Plains Inc.
- Greenfield Global Inc.
- HPCL Biofuels Limited
- MGP Ingredients
- Raizen S.A.
- Merck KGaA
- The Andersons Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Range of Applications for Industrial Alcohol Boosts
Market Prospects
Rising Importance of Alternative Fuels and Government Support
for Biofuels Augurs Well for the Industrial Alcohol Market
Ethanol Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: Global Fuel Ethanol Production (in Million Gallons)
for 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million
Gallons: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US
(in Billion Gallons Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019
EXHIBIT 4: European Ethanol Market by End-Use (in % of
Production Volume) for 2019
EXHIBIT 5: European Renewable Ethanol Production (Volume Share)
by Feedstock: 2019
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Automotive Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Trends in Ethanol
Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010-2024
Growing Use of Industrial Alcohol in Personal Care Industry
EXHIBIT 7: World Beauty and Personal Care Products Market
(in US$ Billion) for Years for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025
Demand for Industrial Alcohol on the Rise from Pharmaceutical
Industry
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers
Boosts Prospects for Denatured Alcohol Market
EXHIBIT 8: Opportunity Indicator: Global Hand Sanitizer Market
(In Billion US$) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Chemical Industry Evolves as a Major End-Use Market for
Industrial Alcohol
Methyl Alcohol Market Benefits from Myriad Applications
EXHIBIT 9: Global Methanol Production Capacity in Million
Metric Tons for 2018 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Methanol Production Capacity Breakdown
(in %) by Region: 2019
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Growing Applications in Diverse
Markets Fuels Prospects
EXHIBIT 11: Rising Demand for Disinfectants Augurs Well for
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Global Antiseptic & Disinfectants
Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
and 2025
Widespread Availability of Feedstock for Industrial Alcohol
Favors Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Ethanol Market by Feedstock (in %) for 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
