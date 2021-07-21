TMC names NetNumber a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

Lowell, MA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its Guaranteed Caller a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

The IETF and ATIS have defined a set of technologies embodied in a framework called STIR/SHAKEN ( S ecure T elephone I dentity R evisited/ S ecure H andling of A sserted Information Using To ken s) to combat the ongoing problem of fraudulent robocalling, defrauding consumers to the tune of over $10B per year.

STIR/SHAKEN allows communication service providers (CSPs) to digitally sign calls from known trusted callers in a way that cannot be tampered with as the call flows through the network. This helps to easily separate trusted calls from untrusted calls, dramatically curtailing the answer rate for untrusted calls and slowly chokes them off at their source.

NetNumber’s Guaranteed Caller, an integral part of the STIR/SHAKEN framework, extends the company’s previous solutions to address all commonly known trusted-call scenarios, enabling legitimate callers to participate in the STIR/SHAKEN trusted network while locking out fraudulent callers. It is the industry’s most comprehensive approach to solving unwanted calls.

“It’s truly an honor to have our industry leading Guaranteed Caller product be named a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year by TMC Magazine,” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “This is another example of an independent organization recognizing our progress in driving innovation around security solutions and specifically STIR/SHAKEN in this case, making it easy to deploy and manage the technology.”

“Congratulations to NetNumber for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Guaranteed Caller is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from NetNumber in 2021 and beyond.”

