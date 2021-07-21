Global Healthcare Fabrics Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Healthcare Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Polyester Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)



Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Arc-Com

Architex International

ATEX Technologies, Inc.

Brentano, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eximius Incorporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Herculite, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Knoll, Inc.

Life Threads LLC

Maharam Fabric Corporation

Paramount Tech Fab Industries

Precision Fabrics Group Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total

Cases and Cases Per Million Population

COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics

Making Space for the Critically Ill Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Enhances Need for Hospital Beds, Spurring Growth in Medical

Supplies & Linen

EXHIBIT 2: Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May 2020

Rising Hospitalizations Leave US States Scramble for Hospital Beds

COVID-19 Creates Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds in Europe

Wound Care Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Healthcare Fabric

Healthcare Fabrics: Market Prospects and Outlook

Polypropylene Emerges as the Largest Raw Material Type

Nonwoven: The Largest Fabric Type

Sustained Demand for Healthcare Fabrics from Hygiene Products

Segment

Developing Regions Poised to Record High Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well

for the Market

Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Births Worldwide (in Thousands) for the

Years 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 4: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million)

for the Years 1980-2020

EXHIBIT 5: Declining Birth Rates Emerges as a Key Concern for

Diapers Market: Crude Birth Rate for the Period 2000-2050P

Feminine Hygiene Products Offer Stable Growth Opportunity

EXHIBIT 6: World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million

by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market,

Fueling Medical Textiles Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in

Men and Women

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective

Material for Wound Dressing

With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling

Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised

for Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions) by Wound

Type

Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care

Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Nonwovens Market by Application (in %): 2020E

Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of

Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections and

Prevent COVID-19 Spread Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics

EXHIBIT 12: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

EXHIBIT 13: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the

Period 2014-2018

Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare

Fabrics Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Textiles Market by Application (in %)

for 2020E

Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics &

Epidemics Spurs Growth

Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand

Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Attention to Reusable Products

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Demand for Disposable Medical Linen

Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare

Industry

Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding

Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare

Fabrics

A Glance at Select Innovations

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance

Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cotton by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Viscose by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Viscose by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Viscose by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyamide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Raw

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-woven by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-woven by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Woven by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Woven by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitted by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Knitted by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitted by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hygiene Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hygiene Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hygiene Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Dressing Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Dressing Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Dressing Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Clothing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Clothing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Clothing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Privacy Curtains

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Privacy Curtains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Privacy Curtains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Blanket & Bedding

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Blanket & Bedding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Blanket & Bedding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Upholstery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Upholstery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Upholstery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Healthcare Fabrics Market: COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Growth

Apparel Manufacturers Venture into Healthcare Product

Manufacturing Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Marketing Antimicrobial Textile and Fabric Products in the US

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics

by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose,

Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics

by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Fabric

Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics

by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,

Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,

Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Medical Textiles & Nonwovens Among the Few Sectors to Grow

During the COVID-19 Outbreak

China Makes Aggressive Efforts to Meet Protective Health Gear

Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,

Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Hygiene Products Sustain Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

New Regulation Poses Challenge for EU Medical Textiles Market

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,

Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw

Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other

Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,

Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,

Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene

Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,

Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,

Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________