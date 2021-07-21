NanoVeda Unveils Nature’s Remedy: Rapid Dissolve Nutrition Strips are Available on Amazon

PALM BEACH, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVeda’s rapid dissolve nutrition strips are available on Amazon.

“We made nutrition fun again with our rapid dissolve oral strips,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “With the power of Ayurveda and Swiss nanotechnology, we offer a smarter way to good health.”

Nanoveda developed fast dissolving oral strips to help people with various ailments, such as iron deficiency, stress, fatigue, and sleeplessness.

Mehta said NanoVeda products use the patented ThinSol Technology. This innovative process converts the ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which quickly dissolve in your mouth and are absorbed in the body.

“NanoVeda took the best of modern nanotechnology and combined it with Ayurveda, the traditional Hindu system of medicine, to make nutrition fun and easy,” Mehta said. “So rather than taking a dozen pills or capsules every day, you choose your desired oral nutritional strip and place it in your mouth. In seconds, it will dissolve and be absorbed into your body.”

“And you will love the taste,” Mehta said.

The NanoVeda Amazon store offers the following products:

Immune Strips

Energy Strips

Sleep Strips

Iron Strips

Probiotics Strips

Ashwagandha Strips for Anxiety and Stress

Curcumin Strips with Anti-Inflammatory properties

In addition to Amazon, Mehta said NanoVeda is expanding its presence in the United States.

“We believe American consumers are looking for a product just like NanoVeda,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, people are more proactive about staying healthy.”

During the COVID-19 health crisis, sales for health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements, skyrocketed.

“People who don’t like or have trouble swallowing pills now have a tasty and easier alternative,” Mehta said, adding that the oral strips are also convenient to take with you during the day.

“Just put them in a pocket or purse before you leave your home,” he said. “Instead of having a double-espresso or a sugary energy drink, pop a NanoVeda Energy Strip into your mouth when you are tired after lunch.”

NanoVeda oral strips are organic, plant-based, and only use pure ingredients obtained through sustainable sourcing.

Mehta said he is proud that NanoVeda manufactures the oral strips without harming the planet.

“We want you and the planet to be healthy,” he said.

For more information, visit NanoVeda’s Amazon Store.

