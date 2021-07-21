Reinol Original Hand Cleaner Launches TV Promotion Campaign on ‘Coffee With America’

PALM BEACH, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinol Original Hand Cleaner recently started a TV promotion campaign to coincide with its solvent-free, industrial-strength soap product launch.

“Reinol has been popular around the world for the past century, but now we are entering the U.S. market,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “To reach more consumers across the U.S., we added TV promotion to our marketing campaign.”

Hosted by Sasha Rionda, “Coffee with America,” a nationally syndicated television show which reaches 100 million households recently featured Reinol Original Hand Cleaner on its show

“Sasha Rionda did a wonderful job highlighting the benefits of Reinol Original Hand Cleaner,” Leon said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Leon said Reinol plans to continue its TV campaign.

“We have two lifestyle TV segments planned for August and September,” he added.

Reinol, which has been solvent-free since it was developed 100 years ago, does not contain dangerous ingredients often found in other hand cleaners. Other brands contain mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha.

“Reinol is soft and gentle on your skin compared to many soaps that can damage your hands,” Leon said.

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. In addition, Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of soap you need to clean your hands.

“We are thrilled that Walmart.com and Amazon carry Reinol Original Hand Cleaner,” Leon said, adding that more consumers will learn about Reinol through the TV campaign.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

