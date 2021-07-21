Global Forklift Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklift Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW

The broader adoption of forklifts is attributed to their ability to efficiently lift and move materials over different paths without any restrictions. Global demand for these systems is likely to be propelled by growth in infrastructural and industrial activities along with the need of high-capacity systems for high production and yield of goods. Booming e-commerce and retail businesses, flourishing automotive component manufacturing, growing consumable goods industry, and rising construction industry are further augmenting demand for forklifts. In addition, implementation of stringent regulatory standards towards worker safety during goods movement, like the EU`s `Health and Safety Directive` is expected to fuel the adoption of forklifts for manufacturing as well as distribution processes. The market is expected to also gain from technological advances and availability of automated platforms like monitoring and tracking solutions. The growing demand for shelves, pallets and racks in end-use applications along with the ability of these systems to reduce human efforts and enhance efficiency presents lucrative growth opportunities.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklift estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.6% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.1% share of the global Forklift market. Diesel forklift trucks are primarily designed for heavy lifting and to operate outdoors in rough terrain and harsh environments. They are suitable for handling and transporting a wide range of unit loads. Due to stringent regulatory emission norms for regulating CO2 emissions and relative high maintenance costs, diesel forklifts have made way for electric forklifts that are powered by electricity. Electric forklifts are propelled by a battery power source that does emit any harmful exhaust fumes. Rise in adoption of electric forklifts due to its benefits over internal combustion (IC) engines powered forklifts and increase in investments targeted at advancements in battery technology are poised to fuel growth of electric forklifts in the near future.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



The Forklift market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The encouraging scenario on the wholesale & retail distribution front coupled with robust demand for replacement of forklift trucks is spiraling demand for forklifts in the US market. Adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 initiative by the governments are creating growth opportunities for forklifts in the European market. Further, thriving e-commerce market and surging demand for battery operated forklift vehicles are expected to spur growth in the market. Low penetration of forklifts; increasing manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, and freight and logistics sectors; rapidly expanding automotive and construction industries; and flourishing e-commerce business are driving a demand influx in the Asia-Pacific region.



Gasoline & LPG/CNG Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026



LPG powered forklift trucks are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, produce significantly less emissions, more maneuverable than diesel forklifts, quieter, and better travel speeds, lift speeds and acceleration than electric and diesel forklifts. The LPG forklift produces fewer emissions due to the efficient performance of exhaust catalytic converters on higher temperature LPG spark ignition engine. In the global Gasoline & LPG/CNG segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$643.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)



Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI)

Combilift Material Handling Solutions

Crown Equipment Corporation

Godrej Material Handling

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline & LPG/CNG

Forklift by Tonnage Capacity

Less than 5 Ton

5 Ton to 10 Ton

11 Ton to 36 Ton

Classification by Forklift Classes

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce

Boom

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts

Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. (China)

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)

Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)

Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)

Godrej Material Handling (India)

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD (China)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Lonking Holdings Limited (China)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the

Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for

Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 1: World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for

the Logistics and Shipping Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

EXHIBIT 3: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector:

(2019)

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product

Category (2019)

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile

Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce

Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

EXHIBIT 5: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 6: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:

Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse

Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable

Outlook for Forklifts Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to

the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain

Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities

Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gasoline &

LPG/CNG by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wholesale &

Retail Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wholesale & Retail

Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wholesale & Retail

Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Freight & Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight & Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 10: United States Material Handling Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019

Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems

EXHIBIT 11: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts

Competitive Landscape

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 12: Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 13: Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 14: European Material Handling Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 15: German Material Handling Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Brief Market Overview

EXHIBIT 16: Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail

Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview & Outlook

EXHIBIT 17: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2019

Competitive Scenario

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail

Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric

and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________