Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach US$9.1 Billion by the Year 2027

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nitrogenous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Foliar Spray market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Foliar Spray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



Potassic Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020



In the global Potassic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$799.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)



Coromandel International Limited

EuroChem Group

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Haifa Group

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

TRIBOdyn AG

Yara International ASA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Foliar Spray

Foliar Spray Market: Prospects and Outlook

Nitrogenous Foliar Sprays Emerges as the Largest Segment

Horticultural Crops at the Forefront of Growth in Foliar Sprays

Market

Europe Leads the Global Foliar Sprays Market



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Coromandel International Limited (India)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

TRIBOdyn AG (Germany)

Yara International ASA (Norway)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in

Use of Liquid Fertilizers

EXHIBIT 1: Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in US$ Million for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the

Foliar Spraying Market

Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application

Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural

Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global

Population to Bolster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

EXHIBIT 3: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period

2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 4: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional

Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary

Approach to Soil Nutrient Application

Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application

Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance

of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical

Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for

Nursery Production

Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in

Permaculture Gardens

Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market

Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for

Foliar Spray Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric

Tons for the Period 2010-2017

EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh

Vegetables (in Million Metric Tons) for 2017

EXHIBIT 8: Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top

Vegetables for 2017

EXHIBIT 9: Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million

Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil

Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms

Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application

Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield

Attributes of Pulse Crops

EXHIBIT 10: Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric

Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar

Spray

EXHIBIT 11: Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors

Foliar Spray Market: Global Plant Biostimulants Market

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2024

EXHIBIT 12: Global Biostimulants Market by Application (in %)

for 2019

Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification

Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application

Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic

Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market

EXHIBIT 13: Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region:

(in Million Hectares): 2017

Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed

Management

Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application

Technique for Plant Activators

EXHIBIT 15: Global Plant Activators Market Size in US$ Million

for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogenous by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Phosphatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Phosphatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Potassic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Potassic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Horticultural

Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Horticultural Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Horticultural Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Field Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Field Crops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Turfs &

Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Turfs & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Turfs & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar

Spray by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar

Spray by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar

Spray by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar

Spray by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar

Spray by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray

by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by

Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &

Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



