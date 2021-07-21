Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach US$9.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foliar Spray Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798610/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nitrogenous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Foliar Spray market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Foliar Spray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
Potassic Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Potassic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$799.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)
- Coromandel International Limited
- EuroChem Group
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
- Haifa Group
- Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.
- Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)
- K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- TRIBOdyn AG
- Yara International ASA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798610/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Foliar Spray
Foliar Spray Market: Prospects and Outlook
Nitrogenous Foliar Sprays Emerges as the Largest Segment
Horticultural Crops at the Forefront of Growth in Foliar Sprays
Market
Europe Leads the Global Foliar Sprays Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Coromandel International Limited (India)
EuroChem Group (Switzerland)
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Haifa Group (Israel)
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
TRIBOdyn AG (Germany)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in
Use of Liquid Fertilizers
EXHIBIT 1: Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in US$ Million for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the
Foliar Spraying Market
Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application
Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural
Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global
Population to Bolster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
EXHIBIT 3: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027
EXHIBIT 4: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional
Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary
Approach to Soil Nutrient Application
Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application
Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance
of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical
Fertilizers
Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for
Nursery Production
Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in
Permaculture Gardens
Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market
Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for
Foliar Spray Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric
Tons for the Period 2010-2017
EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh
Vegetables (in Million Metric Tons) for 2017
EXHIBIT 8: Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top
Vegetables for 2017
EXHIBIT 9: Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million
Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017
Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil
Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms
Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application
Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield
Attributes of Pulse Crops
EXHIBIT 10: Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric
Tons for the Period 2010-2017
Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar
Spray
EXHIBIT 11: Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors
Foliar Spray Market: Global Plant Biostimulants Market
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2024
EXHIBIT 12: Global Biostimulants Market by Application (in %)
for 2019
Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification
Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application
Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic
Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million
Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region:
(in Million Hectares): 2017
Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed
Management
Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application
Technique for Plant Activators
EXHIBIT 15: Global Plant Activators Market Size in US$ Million
for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogenous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Phosphatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Phosphatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Potassic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Potassic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Micronutrients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Micronutrients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Micronutrients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Horticultural
Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Horticultural Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Horticultural Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Field Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Field Crops by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Turfs &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Turfs & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Turfs & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Application -
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar
Spray by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and
Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foliar
Spray by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar
Spray by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar
Spray by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and
Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Foliar
Spray by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray
by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Type -
Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,
Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Foliar Spray
by Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Foliar Spray by
Application - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turfs &
Ornamentals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
