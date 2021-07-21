Global Efficacy Testing Market to Reach $796.7 Million by 2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Efficacy Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798446/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being driven by regulations for the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Increasing support from governments across the world for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments for research and development activities in these sectors contributes to market growth. Moreover, the growing application of antimicrobial efficacy testing for different types of medical devices, in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and R&D investments in the life sciences space are anticipated to boost the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Efficacy Testing estimated at US$425.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$796.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$503.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Market growth is dominated by the consumables segment, which is attributed to continual demand for bulk procurement and regular purchases of consumables.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $107.7 Million by 2026



The Efficacy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. The US dominates market growth due to heavy investments into research and development by several pharmaceutical vendors. Demand for efficacy testing in the US is further driven by stringent regulations for drug development, and increasing government funding for research activities in the area of life sciences. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals in the region. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer health awareness, and increased government expenditure on the region`s healthcare infrastructure as well as quality control safety testing outsourcing in the Asian countries.



Services Segment to Reach $112 Million by 2026



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)



Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

WuXi AppTec

SGS S.A

bioMérieux

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Pacific Biolabs Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

A Prelude to Efficacy Testing

Global Efficacy Testing Market Poised for Steady Growth

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

Anti-microbial/Preservative Efficacy Testing to Register Rapid

Growth

Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Dominates



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of Preservative Efficacy Testing

Challenge Organisms

Testing Techniques

Challenges

Conclusion

Preservation Technique for Paraben-Free Cosmetics

Development of Alternative Techniques of Preservation

Adoption of Hurdle Technology

Preservative Systems in Liquid Dietary Supplements

Preservative Efficacy Test (PET) for Cosmetics

Efficacy Testing for Cosmetics

Techniques Employed for Demonstrating Effectiveness of

Disinfectants

Categorization of Test Types

Surface Testing

Additional Tests Mandated for the Pharmaceuticals Industry by

the USP

Contact Time Defined

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for

Efficacy Testing

EXHIBIT 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Efficacy

Testing

EXHIBIT 2: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Ethicacy Testing in

End-use Applications

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for

Efficacy Testing

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Efficacy

Testing

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 3: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045



