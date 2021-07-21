Boca Raton, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Health Congress Announces New Senior Planning Committee Member and New Specialized Roles

The new additions will further advance and diversify the congress’ educational offerings.

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is proud to announce a brand new senior planning committee member in addition to the creation of two new specialized roles designed to address critical challenges within the cardiometabolic health population.

To begin, CMHC gladly welcomes to the committee Dr. Pam Taub, MD, FACC, an Associate Professor of Medicine in the division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of California (UC), San Diego. Dr. Taub is also the founder and Director of the Step Family Foundation Cardiovascular Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Her clinical practice focuses on preventive cardiology, lipidology, as well as women's cardiovascular health.

Additionally, the CMHC Senior Planning Committee has created two new specialized roles to tackle the particular challenges of vulnerable and often neglected segments of the population: the Women’s Health & Cardiometabolic Risk Educational Planning Advisor and the Ethnic & Racial Disparities in Cardiometabolic Health Educational Planning Advisor. The newly appointed Dr. Taub will serve as the Women’s Health & Cardiometabolic Risk Educational Advisor and Dr. Keith C. Ferdinand— a renowned and existing member of the committee— will serve as the Ethnic & Racial Disparities in Cardiometabolic Health Educational Planning Advisor.

"The intersection of cardiometabolic disease and women’s health is an important multidisciplinary topic that encompasses multiple fields ranging from cardiology and endocrinology to OB/GYN and primary care,” said Dr. Taub. “In partnership with CMHC, I am looking forward to help create innovative educational content around this topic that will help clinicians navigate this complex area." Dr. Taub recently served as Chair of CMHC Masterclass: The Nexus of Women’s Health and Cardiometabolic Risk: Implications Across the Lifespan, an in-depth course—now available on-demand—providing the latest education on women’s health and cardiometabolic risk to clinicians.

"Healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and others, must be dedicated to the identification and elimination of disparities in cardiometabolic risk and cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA. “We must treat every person with the best evidence-based care, regardless of sex/gender, race/ethnicity. socioeconomic status or geography. Until we are all healthy, no one is healthy. I am pleased and honored to work as part of the team at CMHC to serve and make a difference." Dr. Ferdinand is a Professor of Medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine and the Tulane Heart and Vascular Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana. He recently served as Chair of the 15th Annual CMHC Pre-Conference on the Impact of Ethnicity and Race in Cardiometabolic Health, as well as the keynote speaker of the CMHC Spring 2021 event where he addressed the disproportionate burden & disparities with COVID-19. Both events are now available on-demand for those who wish to learn more.

CMHC’s mission has always been to equip clinicians with the knowledge and tools to better understand and navigate the various interconnections between cardiometabolic conditions and risk factors in order to effectively fight against the rate of cardiometabolic disease. Achieving this mission requires a thorough understanding of the particular challenges and risk factors of all cardiometabolic populations, including those who have often been neglected. Thus, the addition of Dr. Pam Taub, alongside these two new specialized roles will further allow the Cardiometabolic Health Congress to deliver the most relevant and urgent education in the field.

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single-point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress is now the largest US-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to additionally deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes and is dedicated to providing top-tier continuing medical education offerings that target the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.