Global Edge Computing Market to Reach US$18.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.6% CAGR to reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 29.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global Edge Computing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 28.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Components Segment Corners a 30% Share in 2020
In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$812.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Altran Technologies, SA
- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.
- Atos SE
- Axellio
- Azion Technologies Ltd.
- Belden Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- ClearBlade, Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Digi International Inc.
- Edge Intelligence Software, Inc.
- EdgeConneX, Inc.
- EdgeIQ
- Edgeworx, Inc.
- Foghorn Systems
- General Electric Company
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Litmus Automation Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Moxa Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Saguna Networks Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Sierra Wireless, Inc.
- SixSq Sarl
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-Impact on Edge Computing Market
EXHIBIT 1: Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost
Savings: Annual Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector
COVID-19-Related Remote Working Pushes Businesses Closer to
Edge Computing
An Overview of Edge Computing
Need for Edge Computing
Benefits, Potential and Prospects of Edge Computing
Key Considerations while Opting for Edge
Edge Computing to Hold Prominent Value in Connected World
Edge Computing: Outlook
Market Analysis by Component
EXHIBIT 2: World Edge Computing Market by Component (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Platform, and
Other Components
Application Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 3: World Edge Computing Market by Application (2020 &
2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Smart Cities,
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring,
Content Delivery, and Other Applications
Vertical Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &
2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing,
Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Edge Computing Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
5G Poised to Drive Edge Computing Adoption in China, the
Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 7: Global Content Delivery Network Technology by
Leading Providers (2020)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift in IT Budgets from Bandwidth to Edge Computing
Latency Benefits Drive Adoption of Edge across Diverse Domains
Private Edge Cloud Networks Boon for Organizations Using IoT
Devices
Major Challenges with Use of Internet and Cloud Computing for IoT
Advantages of Private Edge Cloud Network
Rise of Smart Cities Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Computing
Industrial IoT Gaining Traction in Industrial Environments
EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025
Remote Monitoring: A Key Application Market
IIoT and Edge Computing for Remote Monitoring Gain Prominence
Amidst the Pandemic
Content Delivery: An Implementation of Edge Computing
Advances in Mobile Edge Computing & Content Caching in Wireless
Mobile Networks
With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge
Computing Gains Significance
Edge Computing Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for
Retailers
EXHIBIT 9: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging
IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Computing Gains
Prominence
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Edge Computing Seeks Role in Utilities Vertical
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Edge Computing for Government Agencies
Edge Computing to Improve Daily Operations of Educational
Institutions
Edge Computing for Agriculture
AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
Microservices to Favor Edge Development
Emergence of Multi-Locational Data Storage
Rising Significance of Autonomous Edge
SMBs to Leverage Edge and Hybrid IT
Relevance of Edge Computing in 5G Networks
Innovations and Advancements
Potential Innovations in Distributed Edge Architecture
Alibaba & Intel Introduce a Novel Joint Edge Computing Platform
Mirantis Introduces MCP Edge Platform
Baidu Develops OpenEdge Computing Platform
Haxiot Rolls Out a Novel Edge Computing Solution
Linux Foundation Establishes LF Edge
Additional Select Innovative Developments
Expanding Horizon of Edge Computing Solutions Presents New
Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Content Delivery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Content Delivery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,
IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,
IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China?s Lead in 5G Network Adoption Augurs Well for Edge
Computing Market
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,
IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
An Overview of the European Edge Computing Market
European Consortium Formed for Development of Standard Edge
Computing Platform
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,
IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Platform
and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,
IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Edge Computing in Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market
Mobile Edge Computing Market Gains Traction in Asia-Pacific
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 168
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________