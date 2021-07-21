Global Edge Computing Market to Reach US$18.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.6% CAGR to reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 29.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global Edge Computing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 28.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Components Segment Corners a 30% Share in 2020



In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$812.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Altran Technologies, SA

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.

Atos SE

Axellio

Azion Technologies Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearBlade, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Edge Intelligence Software, Inc.

EdgeConneX, Inc.

EdgeIQ

Edgeworx, Inc.

Foghorn Systems

General Electric Company

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Litmus Automation Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Moxa Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

SixSq Sarl







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-Impact on Edge Computing Market

EXHIBIT 1: Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost

Savings: Annual Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector

COVID-19-Related Remote Working Pushes Businesses Closer to

Edge Computing

An Overview of Edge Computing

Need for Edge Computing

Benefits, Potential and Prospects of Edge Computing

Key Considerations while Opting for Edge

Edge Computing to Hold Prominent Value in Connected World

Edge Computing: Outlook

Market Analysis by Component

EXHIBIT 2: World Edge Computing Market by Component (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Platform, and

Other Components

Application Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 3: World Edge Computing Market by Application (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Smart Cities,

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring,

Content Delivery, and Other Applications

Vertical Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Edge Computing Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

5G Poised to Drive Edge Computing Adoption in China, the

Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 7: Global Content Delivery Network Technology by

Leading Providers (2020)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift in IT Budgets from Bandwidth to Edge Computing

Latency Benefits Drive Adoption of Edge across Diverse Domains

Private Edge Cloud Networks Boon for Organizations Using IoT

Devices

Major Challenges with Use of Internet and Cloud Computing for IoT

Advantages of Private Edge Cloud Network

Rise of Smart Cities Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Computing

Industrial IoT Gaining Traction in Industrial Environments

EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Remote Monitoring: A Key Application Market

IIoT and Edge Computing for Remote Monitoring Gain Prominence

Amidst the Pandemic

Content Delivery: An Implementation of Edge Computing

Advances in Mobile Edge Computing & Content Caching in Wireless

Mobile Networks

With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge

Computing Gains Significance

Edge Computing Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for

Retailers

EXHIBIT 9: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging

IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Computing Gains

Prominence

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Utilities Vertical

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Edge Computing for Government Agencies

Edge Computing to Improve Daily Operations of Educational

Institutions

Edge Computing for Agriculture

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

Microservices to Favor Edge Development

Emergence of Multi-Locational Data Storage

Rising Significance of Autonomous Edge

SMBs to Leverage Edge and Hybrid IT

Relevance of Edge Computing in 5G Networks

Innovations and Advancements

Potential Innovations in Distributed Edge Architecture

Alibaba & Intel Introduce a Novel Joint Edge Computing Platform

Mirantis Introduces MCP Edge Platform

Baidu Develops OpenEdge Computing Platform

Haxiot Rolls Out a Novel Edge Computing Solution

Linux Foundation Establishes LF Edge

Additional Select Innovative Developments

Expanding Horizon of Edge Computing Solutions Presents New

Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Content Delivery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Content Delivery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,

IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,

IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China?s Lead in 5G Network Adoption Augurs Well for Edge

Computing Market

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,

IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

An Overview of the European Edge Computing Market

European Consortium Formed for Development of Standard Edge

Computing Platform

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,

IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Component - Hardware, Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Platform

and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things

(IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics,

IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Edge Computing in Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market

Mobile Edge Computing Market Gains Traction in Asia-Pacific

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 168

